Crosstown High School Gets $2.5 Million XQ Institute Grant

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

A year from opening, organizers of Crosstown High School have secured a $2.5 million, five-year grant from a national education reform group focused specifically on high schools.

“It puts us in a much greater financial position,” said Chris Terrill, Crosstown High executive director. “But more important than the financial revenue is the connection we make to the XQ network of people.”

The Crosstown High charter school group applied a year ago for a $5 million grant from XQ Institute. It wasn’t awarded one of the grants, but maintained contact with XQ.

The $2.5 million grant decision was not another round of competitive grants. It was the result of continued discussions.

Even without the initial grant, Crosstown organizers, including a key partnership with Christian Brothers University, said last year they would move ahead with the school.

With the grant announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, Crosstown High becomes part of a cohort of XQ schools.

XQ is a 2-year-old national effort aimed at creating “super schools” that “rethink and design the next American high school,” according to the group’s website.

Founded by former U.S. Education Assistant Secretary Russlyn Ali and Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of computer pioneer Steve Jobs, the group has pledged $115 million to back teams exploring new models for high schools.

“It allows us to spend some money on professional development that we wouldn’t otherwise have,” Terrill said of the funding for Crosstown High. “It also allows us to, in our first-floor space, start sharing our ideas and concepts that we are developing and network – not just Crosstown – to some of the great schools across the country, but also other Memphis schools and make that connection with them.”

Crosstown High will be located in Crosstown Concourse, the $180 million redevelopment of the Sears Crosstown building that formally opens Saturday, Aug. 19.

The school of 500 students is to start next August with a ninth grade and then add grades in future school years.

Crosstown High will use project-based learning that meets Tennessee’s standards for student achievement in a unique way.

“We will develop an essential question. … It could be a school-wide essential question. It could be by grade level,” Terrill said. “That essential question is something that we believe ties into students’ daily lives but also gives them the structure and background that they need to do well, whether that be state assessments or ACT or whatever.”

An example of an “essential question” that guides the curriculum for a semester or beyond could be “Who am I?”

“And from that question all of our curriculum would be driven by that question,” Terrill said. “For example, in biology, 'who am I' is very specific and means something completely different than 'who am I' in history or 'who am I' in literature. We work the state standards into that essential question to meet those standards to prepare students, but do so in a much more relevant, connected way to students.”

Every class at Crosstown High will be taught by teams, with headings of “humanities” and “math and science” as well as a 90-minute “project period” that would involve projects done with the partners at Crosstown Concourse, including Methodist Healthcare, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and retail businesses.

Terrill was hired by the Crosstown High board in January. He has started four schools and led seven in a career as an educator that includes Pine Lake Preparatory in Mooresville, North Carolina; Oasis Middle School and High School in Cape Coral, Florida; and Hill City Middle and Elementary School in Hill City, Kansas.

Gestalt Community Schools, a Memphis-based charter organization, was a founding partner of the Crosstown Concourse effort, but dropped its effort for a Crosstown school to devote its attention to the Power Academy Center charter schools in Hickory Hill that were its first efforts locally. Gestalt also got involved in the state-run Achievement School District and pulled out of the Klondike and Humes ASD schools in North Memphis at the end of the 2016-2017 school year, citing low enrollment.

Shelby County Schools then considered a partnership for a one-of-a-kind open-enrollment school at Crosstown that was envisioned as neither a conventional school nor an independent charter school. But the talks ultimately didn’t produce an agreement.

SCS board members had concerns about whether the new school would draw students away from Central and East High schools in particular, although Crosstown High organizers said they would seek to avoid that.

The Crosstown group ultimately went with the charter school option. The SCS board approved the charter application.

How students will be recruited is still a work in progress, but 125 ninth-graders are expected in its first academic year in 2018-2019.

“In tying into any particular middle schools and establishing a feeder pattern, we don’t believe that we’ll get the diversity we are looking for,” Terrill said. “Initially, we are trying to reach out to as many people across the entire city as we can and develop a diverse student body. Eventually down the road, we might look at a couple of schools potentially that would feed into Crosstown High. But initially that’s not the case. It is not the way our charter was originally set up by the state.”