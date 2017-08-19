County Mulls Garage For Long-Term Parking Fix

VOL. 132 | NO. 162 | Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Shelby County Jury Commission officials have points they always make with citizens on jury duty in Downtown Memphis. And it includes an apology for the parking situation around the Criminal Justice Center and the Judge D’Army Bailey Courthouse, where those called to be on juries will work for a week at a time.

A jury official apologized for the parking earlier this month as she greeted a room of more than 400 prospective jurors, including one who was called out of the orientation session to move his car. He had parked in one of the reserved spaces for government workers that are also in short supply.

But any long-term solution to the parking crunch is likely to be on the next Shelby County mayor elected in 2018.

County chief administrative officer Harvey Kennedy told Shelby County commissioners last week a parking garage is being discussed. But it isn’t part of the county capital budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and isn’t part of the next fiscal year’s capital budget.

Kennedy said he and county public works director Tom Needham have talked about a possible site.

“And I probably shouldn’t say this publicly, because it will drive the price up, but over at Second and Exchange, there’s a surface lot that would do us all very well for a high-rise garage that we’ll put in the capital plans,” he said.

That could be the large surface parking lot south of St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a smaller surface parking lot on the southeast corner of Second and Exchange.

Capital plans for local government are usually five-year blueprints that can extend from one administration to another. The plans are not binding on future mayors or commissions beyond the first fiscal year, and consist mainly of construction projects done in stages over several fiscal years.

The discussions took place as the commission approved on Monday, Aug. 14, a pair of one-year contracts totaling $226,250 for 519 parking spaces near the Criminal Justice Center for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The funds come out of the SCSO budget.

“It’s always a battle,” Sheriff’s Office administrator Maurice Denbow told commissioners last week in committee.

“We’ve got at any time 1,000 employees working in the Downtown area,” he said, most being deputy jailers.

Commissioner Reginald Milton pushed for a long-range solution.

“This problem will exist 10 years from now,” he said. “Every spot we take it makes it more difficult for the average citizens who are coming down here to find parking as well.”

The larger of the two contracts approved Monday is for $146,680 to Best Park Tn LLC for 379 spaces on three surface parking lots near the CJC. The $77,600 contract with Secure Parking USA is for 140 parking places on two surface parking lots.

Three of the lots are between Exchange and Poplar, one is on Adams Avenue just south of the Magevney House, and the fifth is at 273 Washington Ave.

Denbow said the larger of the two contracts comes to an average cost per parking space of $54 a month, which is about the cost of weekly parking in those lots for civilians. The smaller contract came in at $50 per space per month.

“I think at some point to get parking for all of the county employees that are Downtown, we’re just going to have to build one,” Kennedy said of a parking garage. “And it will be mighty expensive.”

Kennedy has talked with the Downtown Parking Authority of the Downtown Memphis Commission and has been looking at some parking opening up in the Washington Street garage when the Memphis Police Department headquarters moves out of 201 Poplar to the former state office building at 170 N. Main St. The new police headquarters has underground parking beneath the Civic Center Plaza.

In other action on a short agenda Monday, commissioners approved a $500,000 county general fund balance grant to Porter-Leath for Early Head Start pre-kindergarten funding.

The short agenda of 16 items, 11 of them on the consent agenda, drew nine of the 13 commissioners, with the meeting delayed a few minutes as the body didn’t have a quorum of seven members at the 3 p.m. starting time.