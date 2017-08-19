Hattiloo Plots a Bigger Stage for Its Audience

VOL. 132 | NO. 161 | Tuesday, August 15, 2017

The founder of Hattiloo Theatre says the black theater company is ready to become more regional and professional in its approach and influence. “Now it’s time for Hattiloo to become a major regional theater,” said Ekundayo Bandele before an opening-night performance of “Ruined.”

The comments came at a forum with about two dozen theater patrons, donors and supporters that was an introduction to playwright Katori Hall, Hattiloo’s new artistic director.

“However, we can’t lose our focus on our residents or the impact that Hattiloo can have on our citizens right here in Memphis,” Bandele said.

Hall was named artistic director of the 11-year-old theater company this past May. The Memphis native’s plays include “The Mountaintop,” which opened in London in 2010 and starred Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson; “Hurt Village”; “Children of Killers”; and “Hoodoo Love.”

The Craigmont High School valedictorian is also a graduate of Columbia University, Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater and the Julliard School.

“I feel like it is very important to start shifting Hattiloo into a place where we are a professional company, but a professional company that acknowledges and embraces this community,” she said. “Over the next year, we want to be preparing the actors that are breaking that surface to step into that next realm, to really think about, ‘Do I want to do this for a living, for life? Am I committed to it?’”

Bandele has made the theater a forum for discussing issues of the day, not just nationally but locally, with numerous forums and panel discussions as well as the productions at Hattiloo.

And that involvement plays a role in Hattiloo’s next move, starting with the 33 percent of the theater’s audience that comes from outside the Memphis region.

“Many of the wealthier, gentrified blacks will come to Memphis and they will have this high artistic experience here at Hattiloo and other places that they see as a package,” Bandele said. “They will go back and they will start talking. And the usual thing is they will be talking about how green the grass is here. And once they start talking about how green the grass is here, then the black population that may not be as engaged as we would like them to be – they will become more engaged.”

That’s where he sees Hattiloo’s intent and impact becoming broader.

“Once that population – that African-American population in our city – becomes more engaged, then they become ambassadors for more people that Hattiloo is bringing. And then that spawns entrepreneurs,” he told the group. “That spawns chance. … Right now an entrepreneur may wonder, ‘Will my seed flourish here in Memphis?’ So Hattiloo up here with high artistic achievement can serve as a lens to show the possibility of the black population in our city. The white population is doing a lot. The black population is doing good but we could be doing more.”

While she has returned physically, Hall said Memphis has never been far from her in her work or thoughts about equity and similar issues in her hometown.

“I love Memphis really, really hard,” she said. “There is no after-Memphis. This is where my foundation is.”

And like other expatriates she has watched the city’s renewed discussion in recent years about opportunities particularly for a younger generation of Memphians who may leave the city at least initially to seek those opportunities.

“I think it’s kind of on us as a people to have power … to show that Memphis is a place where all people can be embraced. I do feel as though Memphis is dealing with problems as it connects to our history of racism in general,” Hall said. “How do we as a community come together to deal with problems but also acknowledge the pride that we all have – and everyone’s complicity in that. … I think Hattiloo can be a balm for that.”

Hall will work with and mentor two playwrights a year. She also talked of hiring a technical director-production manager and providing professional development for stage managers and others who work behind the scenes as well as actors. The effort is aimed at making Hattiloo “a new pipeline for black theaters nationwide.”

Another idea is to move from a six-week rehearsal period for shows to three weeks, but with more intensity over a shorter period of time.

Bandele referred to the transition as “elevated artistic direction” and “an elevation that is a little steeper” for the only free-standing black repertory theater in a five-state region.

He founded Hattiloo, which he named after his daughters Hatshepsut and Oluremi, in 2006 in a store front in the Edge district between Downtown and the Memphis Medical District.

Eight years later, the theater company moved into its current facility in Overton Square built from the ground up specifically for Hattiloo and owned by Hattiloo debt free.

Bandele has said the status makes Hattiloo a more stable institution.

Last year, Hattiloo opened a technical theater center in a former Head Start space in a $1 a year lease with the city of Memphis. And earlier this year, Hattiloo opened HattiHouse, a residential space for guest artists and interns.

Hall continues to write and is currently starting to work on a television show for Starz. She is also working with Tina Turner on a biopic project.

The move to become artistic director of Hattiloo began when she called Bandele about something else and Bandele asked her about taking the position with the theater.

“We are sharing responsibility,” she said of how her position works with Bandele’s.