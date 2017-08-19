Downtown Lofts to Begin Second Phase

VOL. 132 | NO. 161 | Tuesday, August 15, 2017

The area surrounding developer Vince Smith's project 266 Lofts, located at the corner of Front Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, has already seen its share of changes since it broke ground last year, and it’s about to change even more.

Now that Phase I of the project has officially entered the leasing stage, Smith and his partners, Robert E. Mallory and John H. Dicken Jr., have their sights set on the next phase, which will include a courtyard, pool and 5,000 square feet of speculative retail space with a patio.

“The site previously contained a small, nondescript office building with over 150 surface parking spaces and crumbling sidewalks,” Smith said. “Now, 266 Lofts is home to an urban contemporary apartment building, adding vibrancy and activation to Downtown.”

Phase II is to break ground in the next 60 days and wrap up in the summer of 2018.

Price points at the 266 Lofts development are similar to, if not below, average price points for new units in the Midtown/Downtown corridor, Smith said.

“We might be slightly below market averages for new construction,” Smith said. “One-bed, one-bathroom spaces start at $1,175, or $1.50 per square foot, and two-bed, two-bathroom apartments range from $1,550 to $1,975, or $1.48 per square foot.”

Like many of the other multifamily projects in the Downtown area, Smith said they are after the coveted young professional demographic.

“We’ve already welcomed young professional residents from ServiceMaster and St. Jude,” he said. “Downtown density is growing, and we’re glad to accommodate new talent in the neighborhood.”

The developers have already filled 30 of the 77 units in Phase I.

On the retail side, Smith said they are in the very early stages of finding tenants, and have had preliminary talks with several restaurant/bar operators. But the partners are considering many types of retail tenants.

“We want the space to complement and add to the already incredibly strong amenities in the area,” he said.