This Week in Memphis History: Dec. 30, 2016-Jan. 5, 2017

VOL. 10 | NO. 1 | Saturday, December 31, 2016

2013: On the front page of the Daily News, Club Crave on the northeast corner of Fourth and Beale streets has been closed as a public nuisance under a General Sessions Environmental Court order. The order followed a Christmas Eve shooting at the club that killed one person and injured two more.

It marks the second time a nightclub at the location has been closed as a public nuisance, and this time Memphis Mayor A C Wharton Jr. vows the city will seek to demolish the building.

Four years later, the club still stands but has not reopened since. It has been renamed The Palace under new ownership, the same owner of The New Daisy Theatre.

1982: .38 Special at the Mid-South Coliseum on New Year’s Eve.

1923: On the front page of The Daily News: “Poll tax collector Joe Boyle is continuing his drive to collect poll tax from every man and woman in the county eligible to pay it.” The city was deputizing tax collectors to collect what amounted to a tax on voting, and those who didn’t pay the tax – whether they voted or not – risked garnishment or being sued by the city.

Boyle later became police commissioner under a number of mayors controlled by political boss E.H. Crump. Those working the ward and precinct organization that was the heart of Crump’s political machine kept poll tax receipts in large bundles that they handed out at election time to voters they rounded up to vote for their slate of candidates.

The use of a poll tax in federal elections was outlawed when the 24th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1964. A U.S. Supreme Court decision two years later also banned its use in state and local elections across the country.

1903: The city property tax rate of $2.85 per $100 of assessed value is the highest in the city's history to date, and Mayor J.J. Williams says the city needs about $4 million more for street improvements.