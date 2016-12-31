Strickland, Herenton Seek Larger, More Focused Volunteerism Efforts

VOL. 10 | NO. 1 | Saturday, December 31, 2016

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton pointed to a better coordinated form of volunteerism in 2017 at Strickland’s first annual New Year’s Prayer Breakfast.

Strickland touted a City Hall coordination of volunteer mentoring efforts through the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation and other nonprofits as well as coordinating tutors for second grade Shelby County Schools students as part of the school system’s literacy efforts. And he said in April, the city will roll-out an “adopt-a-block” program to help fight blight.

“City government alone cannot solve all of the challenges we face. We need your help,” Strickland said. “I understand it’s our responsibility at city hall to provide services. When I say I need your help, we’re not shirking from our responsibility. … But we alone can’t do it alone. I’m just being factual.”

Meanwhile, Herenton told the crowd of 400 at the Guest House at Graceland in Whitehaven that his New Path organization is seeking 10,000 black men to volunteer for those efforts and others.

“The social and economic climate that we are in today presents us with some real harsh realities,” Herenton said on the last day of a year that has seen the city set a record for the number of homicides.

“This wave of crime is a black problem,” Herenton said as he was critical specifically of policies of the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission, District Attorney General Amy Weirich and Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael. He described their efforts as “floundering.”

“Mass incarceration has never worked. When are we going to try education -- rehabilitation?” Herenton asked. “For those of us who believe in a God, we believe in redemption. … Those of us who know the streets, some of these guys they don’t care about doing time.”

New Path is the name Herenton gave his effort earlier in the year to start two schools for juvenile offenders in Shelby County. He’s broadened it to include recruiting 10,000 black men to volunteer to work with black young men.

“Black people don’t realize that this is our challenge. No one can help us if we don’t help ourselves,” he said. “It’s up to us to protect us from us. The people who are shooting, they aren’t riding deep in Germantown and Collierville. Tbey’re riding in Orange Mound. They are riding in Binghampton. They are riding in Frayser. … I’m focusing solely on that black male youth. … People are trying to do too many things when they only do one thing well.”

Strickland endorsed the effort.

“I’m ready for a new path,” he said, as he outlined the three efforts his administration will back. Strickland said later, the efforts will not add to the “city bureaucracy” but instead build on efforts already underway outside city government.

It’s a more specific continuation of a theme Strickland set at the outset of his administration with efforts like the private expungement fund raised through donations to pay the $450 state fee for convicted criminals who have served their prison term and remained out of trouble for five years to have their records wiped clean.