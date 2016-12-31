VOL. 10 | NO. 1 | Saturday, December 31, 2016

Beale Street will host a free concert by blues legend Bobby Rush and his Girls and newly signed Stax recording artists Southern Avenue at its annual New Year’s Eve party Saturday, Dec. 31. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at Beale and Fourth Street; the annual Hard Rock Guitar Drop and fireworks start at midnight. Visit bealestreet.com.

The Cadre Building will host Exhalation: New Year’s Eve 2016 on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Cadre, 149 Monroe Ave. The party will feature live performances by Lord T & Eloise, DJ Wick-It The Instigator and DJ Jordan Rogers, plus midnight balloon drop, two ice luges, and more. Tickets are $50 in advance, $75 at the door or $100 for VIP tickets; proceeds benefit the Memphis Songwriters Association. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Overton Square New Year’s Eve Bash will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Tower Courtyard stage, 2102 Trimble Place. The evening will feature a free concert by Star & Micey with special guests John Paul Keith and the 145s. “American Idol” finalist Alexis Grace will emcee. Visit overtonsquare.com.

Jerry Lee Lewis will play a New Year’s Eve Concert on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. at Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk, 310 Beale St. Jason James will open for Lewis at 8 p.m. Visit jerryleelewismemphis.com/nye2016 or call 901-474-4535 to buy tickets.

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden when dropping off a tree, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.

The free Upstanders Film Series, hosted by Facing History and Ourselves in partnership with the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, kicks off with “At the River I Stand” Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Visit brooksmuseum.org.