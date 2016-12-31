Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 10 | NO. 1 | Saturday, December 31, 2016

Events

Beale Street will host a free concert by blues legend Bobby Rush and his Girls and newly signed Stax recording artists Southern Avenue at its annual New Year’s Eve party Saturday, Dec. 31. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at Beale and Fourth Street; the annual Hard Rock Guitar Drop and fireworks start at midnight. Visit bealestreet.com.

The Cadre Building will host Exhalation: New Year’s Eve 2016 on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Cadre, 149 Monroe Ave. The party will feature live performances by Lord T & Eloise, DJ Wick-It The Instigator and DJ Jordan Rogers, plus midnight balloon drop, two ice luges, and more. Tickets are $50 in advance, $75 at the door or $100 for VIP tickets; proceeds benefit the Memphis Songwriters Association. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Overton Square New Year’s Eve Bash will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Tower Courtyard stage, 2102 Trimble Place. The evening will feature a free concert by Star & Micey with special guests John Paul Keith and the 145s. “American Idol” finalist Alexis Grace will emcee. Visit overtonsquare.com.

Jerry Lee Lewis will play a New Year’s Eve Concert on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. at Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk, 310 Beale St. Jason James will open for Lewis at 8 p.m. Visit jerryleelewismemphis.com/nye2016 or call 901-474-4535 to buy tickets.

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden when dropping off a tree, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.

The free Upstanders Film Series, hosted by Facing History and Ourselves in partnership with the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, kicks off with “At the River I Stand” Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 86 342 20,375
MORTGAGES 104 468 26,315
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,278
BUILDING PERMITS 179 608 43,769
BANKRUPTCIES 45 142 15,063
BUSINESS LICENSES 24 64 6,140
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 70 237 22,829
MARRIAGE LICENSES 23 81 5,401

