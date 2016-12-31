Editorial: 3 Questions Memphis Must Address in 2017

VOL. 10 | NO. 1 | Saturday, December 31, 2016

Related Articles Riding Momentum

The events of 2016 are the questions of 2017. And you can’t leave the answers to the questions about what will happen in 2017 to themselves.

Part, if not much, of next year’s narrative will be our reaction to events that in turn trigger other reactions and other events.

With that in mind here are a few thoughts on what we think the important questions will be for Memphis and the surrounding area as 2017 begins.

Inclusion. The more people who become a part of the positive vision of Memphis we’ve seen in recent years, the stronger that vision becomes and the longer its run as reality.

The symbol of this remaking of Memphis isn’t a construction crane. It’s the hollowed-out interior of a building being renovated for new uses where it has stood the test of time in its former life.

Our greater challenge is to ensure the same kind of stability for our citizens living in the shadow of these changes.

Whether they are homeowners who have lived in these places when nobody else wanted to or young professionals returning to their hometown and just getting started in the struggle to establish themselves, we must take the same care to include them that goes into adapting an old building to give it a new life.

This isn’t an easy balance, which brings us to the next consideration.

Jobs. The transition of neighborhoods around restored buildings with reimagined purposes relies on better jobs for neighbors who are just barely holding on financially before the restoration and renovation spreads.

Without those better jobs, they will be priced out of a returning prosperity whose memory has given them a reason to hold on through neglect and indifference.

The days of courting any jobs, no matter how low the pay or how skimpy the benefits, must give way to a strategy that puts Memphis’ growth and Memphians’ prosperity first.

Violence. What haven’t we tried in this regard? We’ve paid families for doing the basics. We’ve mentored. We have increased sentences and added offenses. We’ve carried enough candles to light the darkest night. And in the process, we’ve become a laboratory for every academic with a theory.

Our “solutions” sound increasingly feeble and always come with the admonition that we will have to give them time to work. In that time, more of us will die and more of us will become convinced that our city’s violence is stronger than any desire we have to stop it.

The idea that some of us can remain isolated from the reach of this has to be seen as the failure it is.

To move forward, Memphis can no longer make an exception for the time-honored isolation that leaves too many of us on the outside looking in, protects too few of us and honors none of us.