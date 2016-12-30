The Importance of Giving

VOL. 131 | NO. 260 | Friday, December 30, 2016

The holiday season is the most popular time of year for businesses to give back to a charity of choice. In fact, the National Center for Charitable Statistics reports that more than 50 percent of nonprofits polled in a recent study received a quarter of their contributions between October and December.

Whether you’re volunteering at a local soup kitchen serving Thanksgiving dinner or donating money to an organization that gives Christmas presents to the less fortunate, your business’s generosity is always appreciated. However, as a business owner, I’ve found it’s just as fulfilling and beneficial to give all year long.

Charitable giving throughout the year has numerous benefits, but the most important one is your contribution to bettering the community. Raising money or volunteering with an organization near and dear to you and your team will go a long way. Your efforts and dedication to improving the city will certainly not go unnoticed. You could help renovate a neighborhood park, host a fundraising event for a local animal shelter, or donate money to medical research – whatever you choose, it’s sure to have a positive and lasting impact.

Along with bettering the community, giving back also improves your company’s reputation. When a business donates money or its employees volunteer with an organization, the recipients of your goodwill tend to want to support your company in return. These people are likely to spread the word about how you helped out via word of mouth or social media, allowing your brand awareness to increase. In many cases, this also can lead to an increase in sales.

Furthermore, according to Inc.com, millennials report they are 70 percent more likely to spend money with a brand that supports a cause. As owner of Celtic Crossing, an Irish pub in the Cooper-Young District, I see many men and women of this demographic who are dedicated to the social responsibility movement, making this statistic a very important one. This group represents $2.45 trillion in spending power, meaning they can impact your company’s sales greatly.

There are many reasons for your company to engage in charitable giving, and any reason that motivates you and your employees is a good one. Next time you are in a position to give, please do so. It will not only benefit your business, but you as a person, as well.

DJ Naylor is owner of Celtic Crossing.