VOL. 131 | NO. 260 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Tennessee Transportation Worker Dies 4 Days After Being Injured

The Associated Press

Updated 2:52PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a Tennessee Department of Transportation worker has died from injuries he sustained while helping a stranded family on Christmas Eve.

The state transportation department says 30-year-old James Rogers died on Wednesday.

Officials say Rogers was changing a flat tire for a family stranded on Interstate 40 in Davidson County on Saturday.

A member of the family was assisting with the tire change, but Rogers advised him to go inside the car for safety reasons. Officials said Rogers was struck by a vehicle crossing onto the shoulder a few minutes later.

Rogers had a 5-year-old son. Rogers is the third TDOT employee to be killed in the line of duty this year.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

