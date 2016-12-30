Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 131 | NO. 260 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Tennessee: 1st Guilty Plea of 16 Indicted in Gang Crackdown

The Associated Press

Updated 2:52PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say the first of 16 alleged members of the Gangster Disciples street gang who were indicted in May on racketeering charges has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. attorney's office in Jackson said Wednesday that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Cole, also known as "D-Money," ordered acts of violence against gang members, issued operational orders and sold drugs for the Gangster Disciples.

Prosecutors say Cole acknowledged in a plea agreement that he was a past leader in a region that included Jackson. Cole entered a guilty plea under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Authorities say the Gangster Disciples are a highly organized street gang that operates in more than 35 states and is responsible for violent acts and large-scale drug and firearm distribution.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 148 256 20,289
MORTGAGES 215 364 26,211
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,278
BUILDING PERMITS 218 429 43,590
BANKRUPTCIES 40 97 15,018
BUSINESS LICENSES 23 40 6,116
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 50 167 22,759
MARRIAGE LICENSES 23 58 5,378

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.