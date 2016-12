VOL. 131 | NO. 260 | Friday, December 30, 2016

AutoZone Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrhart addresses attendees at the annual Players & Coaches Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 28 – two days before the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face off in the 58th annual event. Friday’s game kicks off at 11 a.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN.

(Daily News/Andrew J. Breig)