Last Word: The Bridge Revisited, The Election Year and Lamar Remains Lamar

VOL. 131 | NO. 260 | Friday, December 30, 2016

One of the biggest stories of 2016 wasn’t planned and the spontaneous nature of the July 10 demonstration that closed the Hernando DeSoto Bridge made it a very unusual story. It was spontaneous and it tapped long held feelings and frustrations. For that reason and others, it is its own story in our continuing review of the year’s biggest stories in Memphis.

This was also an election year – including the most popular election cycle in Shelby County politics last month with the presidential general election. The political shorthand for those results is Clinton carried Shelby County. Trump took the state and its 11 electoral votes. But both of the contenders didn’t regard this part of the state as important past the March primaries even with the significant Democratic and Republican bases. And each underperformed in Shelby County compared to past standard bearers for both parties in the presidential general election.

In logistics, this was the year that Lamar Avenue, the city’s major freight corridor, did not change despite the city’s and the state’s hopes for a single federal grant that would speed up the massive road project from a decade-long undertaking to about five years. It has also been the year of the ELD in trucking.

Federal prosecutors in Jackson, Tennessee have their first guilty plea in a big racketeering case that has to do with the flow of illegal drugs not only there but in Memphis.

Grizz over the Thunder 114 – 80 Thursday at the Forum. The Grizz love those three-digit games. The Tigers are back on Beale Friday night to play South Carolina. The Grizz are on the road to California starting New Year’s Eve against the Kings and into the New Year with the Lakers and the Clippers.

In the Friday sports section:

TCU and Georgia coaches and players gather for the annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl luncheon ahead of Friday’s game at the Fairgrounds.

David Climer in Nashville on Amy Adams Strunk, the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans franchise and daughter of franchise founder the late Bud Adams. Climer gives Strunk high marks for the front office moves that gave the Titans and their fans some hope in the current season.

Terry McCormick follows up with the difference Strunk’s hiring of Jon Robinson as general manager has made once he “quit watching film for 30 minutes and … walked around the facility.”

Dave Link in Knoxville isn’t looking back on a hard year for the Big Orange. It’s all about 2017 and a fresh start.

New national numbers on a key indicator of unemployment in the U.S.

AP on the Republican Congressional majority’s plan to overhaul Medicaid.