Fixed Costs: Overhead That May Be Costing You Too Much

VOL. 131 | NO. 260 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Ray’s Take There’s an old cash flow joke about having too much month at the end of the money. It’s usually more a function of spending than earning. For most people there’s a lot more control over the expenditures side of the equation than there is over the income – at least in the short run. So cutting how much you spend on extras sounds great. But how much of your spending can really be reduced or eliminated? Too much “overhead” can result in disaster.

To get a realistic picture of your fixed expenses, write them down – all of them. A visual is always a good way to look for overages. The list should include mortgage payments, car payments, insurance, cellphone, etc. Consider anything that is a regular use of funds. Most people will have a very similar list, but remember that some expenses that qualify as fixed for some people may be non-fixed, or variable, for you. For example, the cellphone bill is often considered a fixed expense. It’s true that everyone needs a phone, but the level of add-ons can be reviewed to reduce or even eliminate some costs.

Autopay is an increasingly popular option for monthly bills. It’s a great convenience, but it doesn’t give you the visual big picture the way sitting down, writing a check and balancing the checkbook does. It’s a good idea to review your banking online regularly if you handle bills this way. That health club that you may not use can stay on autopay for a long time. This is a great way to see where you can cut or reduce some of your current fixed expenses. Do you really need that extra movie channel on your satellite package? How about planning a way to pay off a fixed expense like a car loan to eliminate it from your monthly expenses?

On the other hand, if you are on track to meet your financial goals for retirement, education, etc., and want to splurge on those extras, by all means do so. Life is about balance.

Dana’s Take A new type of overhead is digital overhead. By that I mean monthly billing for digital access to music or entertainment (Spotify or Netflix), and even academic resources like Gradesaver. Millennials are particularly vulnerable to the appeal of these services.

Although each item seems small, usually around $10 a month, a few services each month add up fast. The good news is that these services are usually easy to cancel.

The convenience of digital services is nice, but if they don’t match up to actual cash flow, consider unplugging from digital overhead.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.