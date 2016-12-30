VOL. 131 | NO. 260 | Friday, December 30, 2016

The 58th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, featuring Georgia vs. TCU, will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Halftime entertainment includes Motown legends The Commodores, high school marching bands, dancers and homecoming queens from across the country. A pregame buffet ($40) starts at 8 a.m. in the Pipkin & Creative Arts Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. Visit libertybowl.org or call 901-795-7700 for tickets.

Celtic Crossing will host A Very Celtic New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 903 Cooper St. Enjoy live Celtic music by Jim Turpin & Larkin from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Irish musician Dylan Walshe from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by DJ Tax. A $10 cover starts at 9 p.m.; cover is waived with the purchase of a $45 prix fixe four-course dinner. Call 901-274-5151 for reservations.

Beale Street will host a free concert by blues legend Bobby Rush and his Girls and newly signed Stax recording artists Southern Avenue at its annual New Year’s Eve party Saturday, Dec. 31. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at Beale and Fourth Street; the annual Hard Rock Guitar Drop and fireworks start at midnight. Visit bealestreet.com.

The Cadre Building will host Exhalation: New Year’s Eve 2016 on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Cadre, 149 Monroe Ave. The party will feature live performances by Lord T & Eloise, DJ Wick-It The Instigator and DJ Jordan Rogers, plus midnight balloon drop, two ice luges, and more. Tickets are $50 in advance, $75 at the door or $100 for VIP tickets; proceeds benefit the Memphis Songwriters Association. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Overton Square New Year’s Eve Bash will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Tower Courtyard stage, 2102 Trimble Place. The evening will feature a free concert by Star & Micey with special guests John Paul Keith and the 145s. “American Idol” finalist Alexis Grace will emcee. Visit overtonsquare.com.

Jerry Lee Lewis will play a New Year’s Eve Concert on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. at Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk, 310 Beale St. Jason James will open for Lewis at 8 p.m. Visit jerryleelewismemphis.com/nye2016 or call 901-474-4535 to buy tickets.