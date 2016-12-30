Last Call: Economic Indicator Survey Closes On Dec. 31

VOL. 131 | NO. 260 | Friday, December 30, 2016

Memphis-based FedEx Corp. rightfully is considered an economic bellwether because of the front-line view the package delivery giant has on economic activity thanks to consumers’ purchasing and shipping habits.

In recent days the company shared its usual read on the economy during its quarterly earnings presentation for analysts, with FedEx Services president and CEO Mike Glenn telling analysts the company sees “moderate growth in the global economy.”

“After growing just 1.6 percent in calendar ’16,” he told analysts, “we expect U.S. GDP growth of 2.2 percent in calendar ‘17 anchored by continued robust consumer spending and strong business investment. Industrial production should rebound after contracting 0.9 percent in calendar ‘16 to a forecasted 1.6 percent growth next year.”

Only certain kinds of professionals and companies can offer that kind of analysis, and it makes the story they tell particularly insightful – on the national and local level.

To that end, The Daily News is again soliciting responses from the Memphis-area business community as part of its regular Memphis Economic Indicator.

The MEI, powered by Dixon Hughes Goodman, is a quarterly survey that asks members of the local business community to share their thoughts on particular aspects of their business, such as whether they’re expecting expenses and revenues to rise and if they see the overall economic position of both their company and Memphis as a whole improving.

The paper includes the results of that survey – which can be taken at memphiseconomicindicator.com through Dec. 31 – as part of a packaged snapshot called The Memphis News Economic Overview. The overview also analyzes data on topics ranging from the latest real estate numbers to the stock prices of Memphis-based companies.

The package pairs anecdotal insights with data such as Memphis International Airport passenger traffic and local employment figures. The idea is that the combination of quantitative and qualitative data can help paint the most complete picture of the local economy possible.

Among other things, the next package likely will show a resurgence across many areas, including real estate.

Looking at commercial sales activity in Shelby County during the third quarter, for example, there were 227 sales recorded, approaching $1.8 million in total volume. That’s up from 215 sales and a little more than $1.7 million in the year-ago quarter, according to real estate information company Chandler Reports, chandlerreports.com.

Also according to Chandler Reports data, sale prices continue to climb for new homes in Memphis and Shelby County.

The lack of inventory caused the average sales price in the third quarter to rise to $319,357, the highest on record with Chandler Reports. That amount was a 6 percent increase from the average new home sales price of $300,635 in the third quarter of 2015.

In a similar vein, bankers like Paragon Bank chief operating officer Mike Edwards in recent weeks have pointed to a rebound in consumer confidence and an ability of borrowers to take on new debt.

Chandler Reports is a division of The Daily News Publishing Co.