Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 131 | NO. 259 | Thursday, December 29, 2016

Tennessee AG: Ban on Ballot Box Selfies is Constitutional

The Associated Press

Updated 2:35PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee attorney general says a ban on snapping selfies at the ballot box is constitutional.

According to the Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2ibEbML), Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued an opinion that the ban doesn't violate voters' free speech rights.

The 2015 law makes it a misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine or up to 30 days in jail to shoot images inside a voting booth.

Slatery wrote that the ban is reasonable because a polling place isn't a public forum.

He wrote that the law ensures privacy of the ballot, speed and efficiency of the voting process, and integrity of elections, and prevents disruption and distraction for voters, voter intimidation, and interference and fraud in balloting.

Rep. G.A. Hardaway of Memphis, who requested the opinion, is urging the law's repeal.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 108 108 20,141
MORTGAGES 149 149 25,996
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,278
BUILDING PERMITS 211 211 43,372
BANKRUPTCIES 39 57 14,978
BUSINESS LICENSES 17 17 6,093
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 51 117 22,709
MARRIAGE LICENSES 35 35 5,355

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.