New Technology Gives Everyone a Personal Assistant

VOL. 131 | NO. 259 | Thursday, December 29, 2016

If you’re a small-business owner or running a startup, you might dream of having a personal assistant to help you manage your calendar or do inventory of the office supply closet. Luckily, Amazon and Google have developed technology that offers many of the benefits of an assistant for a fraction of the cost.

Amazon was the first to come out with a smart speaker in 2014, and now the Amazon Echo comes with a personal assistant named Alexa. At the sound of your voice, you can request Alexa to build a shopping list, set a timer or play your favorite radio station.

Meanwhile, Google announced its smart-speaker competitor, Google Home, just in time for the holidays. By saying the words “OK Google” you have the full internet at your voice. It also integrates with other Google apps like Calendar, Keep, Music and Chromecast.

Both the Amazon Echo and Google Home can turn off the lights or adjust the thermostat when connected to other smart devices. Additionally, these “personal assistants” can help you stay organized at home or in the office through:

Calendar Organization. The Echo and the Google Home can keep your calendar updated and provide alerts for important meetings, vendor presentations and social events. If the device is in a shared space, you’ll never have an employee “forget” about a staff meeting or a teenager miss an orthodontist appointment again.

Note Taking & List Making. Utilize the To-Do List function on the Echo or use Google Keep on the Home to manage brainstorming notes. Upon request, the device will record your ideas and save you time transcribing notes after a meeting. These features also come in handy at home when making kids’ chore lists.

Time Management. Need to catch a flight or make it to a lunch meeting? Both the Echo and Home can help determine when to leave the office to make it on time. You can ask for traffic updates and Google Home will send directions directly to your phone.

Supply Management. Making sure your home or office has enough pens, paper and toilet paper can be time consuming if it isn’t your main focus. With the Echo, you can request that Alexa ship whatever you need and it will show up at your office door in two days.

Presentations. The combination of a Google Home and a Chromecast makes sharing what’s on your own computer screen easy. Just ask the Home to share your screen to a TV or projector, and you’re ready to go for a client presentation, or even sharing photos at a family gathering.

It’s expected that devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home will become more helpful as developers launch new apps for both. These devices will increase your efficiency, productivity and successes at home and work in 2017.

Patrick Tamburrino, president of IT strategy, support and management firm tamburrino inc., can be reached at patrick@tamburrino.com.