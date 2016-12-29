Midtown Retail Property Sells for $5 Million

VOL. 131 | NO. 259 | Thursday, December 29, 2016

1625 Poplar Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

Sale Amount: $5 million

Sale Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Buyer: Faropoint Ventures LLC

Seller: Sigo Partners LLC

Loan Amount: $3 million

Loan Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Maturity Date: Dec. 21, 2041

Borrower: Adir Levitas

Lender: Citizens Bank

Details: A Midtown Memphis strip mall is changing hands for $5 million, according to a special warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds on Dec. 21.

Sigo Partners LLC, acting as Poplar Avalon LLC, sold the property located at 1625 Poplar Ave. to the Israeli investment company Faropoint Ventures LLC, acting as Poplar-Avalon Retail Center LLC.

The parcel, which is located near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Avalon Street, shares a lot with Home Depot and is home to a Planet Fitness, Payless ShoeSource and ACE Cash Express.

The 60,639-square-foot Class B retail building sits on 4.6 acres and was built in 1990, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property. It was appraised for just under $3 million in 2016.

David Gottlieb, managing partner of Sigo Partners LLC signed the deed on behalf of Poplar Avalon LLC.

Sigo Partners LLC, based in Beverly Hills, California, had owned both buildings on the lot since April 2015, when it bought them from Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. for $3.4 million.

Brian Califf of NAI Saig Co. represented Sigo in the in the 2015 deal, while Sheldon Griffin with Baker Storey McDonald Properties represented Home Depot U.S.A.

Sigo also owns the Cloverleaf Shopping Center at Summer Avenue and White Station Road, which completed a major rebranding and renovation efforts earlier this year.

In conjunction with the purchase, Poplar-Avalon Retail Center LLC signed a $3 million mortgage with Citizens Bank. Adir Levitas signed the mortgage on behalf of Faropoint Ventures LLC.

Faropoint also owns more than 500,000 square feet of office and retail space in the Mid-South area, including the 77,000-square-foot Champion Hills Office Park at 3725 Champion Hill Drive, the 55,000-square-foot Shops of Wolflake in Bartlett, and the Orleans Place in East Memphis.

773 N. Germantown Parkway

Cordova, TN 38018

Sale Amount: $2.4 million

Sale Date: Dec. 20, 2016

Buyer: National Retail Properties Inc.

Seller: Insomnia Inc.

Details: LA Fitness is one step closer to opening a Cordova location.

Insomnia Inc., the company owned by former topless-club operator Steve Cooper, sold two parcels near its former restaurant/nightclub on Fischer Steel Road to Orlando, Florida-based National Retail Properties Inc. for $2.4 million, according to a Dec. 20 warranty deed. The same day as the sale, Fitness International LLC, an affiliate of L.A. Fitness International LLC, signed a lease with National Retail Properties for the property.

The lease covers approximately 3 acres of land at 773 N. Germantown Parkway for a term of 19 years, with one option to extend the lease for six years and three options to extend it for five years each.

LA Fitness filed a $4.5 million building permit application in August, seeking to build a gym on the parcel that formerly served as a parking lot for Cooper’s restaurant at 7955 Fischer Steel.

Cooper’s restaurant concept faced controversy from the time it opened in 2009 as Stella Marris. Neighborhood groups feared Cooper would flip the restaurant, which had no windows, and convert it to a strip club.

Cooper closed it for remodeling in 2010, less than a year after its opening. In early 2011, the Memphis City Council approved a moratorium on compensated dance permits aimed at making it more difficult for Cooper to flip the club. Cooper maintained that was never his intention. Cooper took the city to court – Chancery and Federal – over the moratorium and got his dance permit at the end of 2011.

From there, veteran restaurateur Ronnie Grisanti opened and closed a restaurant at the location, which was followed by a short-lived nightclub named City Hall.

In April 2015, Cooper sold part of the property to Marketplace Monroe LLC, a subsidiary of Memphis-based Marketplace Development. The developer is currently building a multi-building retail center that will include national tenants such as Hardee’s and Dunkin’ Donuts.

According to National Retail Properties’ website, LA Fitness is its third-largest tenant, with 26 properties across the county that make up 3.9 percent of its total annual base rent.

Overall, the publicly traded real estate investment trust owns 2,485 properties across 48 states, including 66 properties in Tennessee, 16 in Mississippi and nine in Arkansas.

6000 Freeport Ave.

Memphis, TN 38141

Sale Amount: $21.5 million

Sale Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Buyer: GPT Industrial Group Owner I

Seller: US Industrial REIT III – Distribution

Details: Texas-based US Industrial REIT III – Distribution sold a Hickory Hill warehouse to GPT Industrial Group Owner I for $21.5 million, according to a warranty deed filed on Dec. 21.

Located at 6000 Freeport Ave., the 537,522-square-foot warehouse, which was built in 1999, sits on 32.4 acres of land.

The Shelby County Assessor of Property last appraised the location for $14.6 million in 2016.