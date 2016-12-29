VOL. 131 | NO. 259 | Thursday, December 29, 2016

The 58th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, featuring Georgia vs. TCU, will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Halftime entertainment includes Motown legends The Commodores, high school marching bands, dancers and homecoming queens from across the country. A pregame buffet ($40) starts at 8 a.m. in the Pipkin & Creative Arts Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. For ticket information, visit libertybowl.org or call 901-795-7700.

Zoo Lights will be open daily through Friday, Dec. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. View the zoo’s holiday light displays, take a ride on the 90-foot LED ferris wheel or free North Pole Express Train, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet live animals, and more. Additional fees apply to some activities. Visit memphiszoo.org/zoolights for details and tickets.

Celtic Crossing will host A Very Celtic New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Celtic Crossing, 903 Cooper St. Enjoy live Celtic music by Jim Turpin & Larkin from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Irish musician Dylan Walshe from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by DJ Tax. A $10 cover charge includes party favors and access to the party tent; cover is waived with the purchase of the $45 prix fixe four-course dinner. Visit celticcrossingmemphis.com for details, or call 901-274-5151 for reservations.

Beale Street will host a free concert by blues legend Bobby Rush and his Girls and newly signed Stax recording artists Southern Avenue at its annual New Year’s Eve party Saturday, Dec. 31. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on a community stage at Beale and Fourth Street, and the street will ring in the new year with the annual Guitar Drop and fireworks at midnight. A limited number of Fast Passes, all-access tickets that allow individuals to bypass lines and cover charges at Beale clubs, are available for $100. Visit bealestreet.com for details.

Jerry Lee Lewis will play a New Year’s Eve Concert on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. at Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk, 310 Beale St. Jason James will open for Lewis at 8 p.m. Visit jerryleelewismemphis.com/nye2016 or call 901-474-4535 to purchase tickets.