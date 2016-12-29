Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 131 | NO. 259 | Thursday, December 29, 2016

Entering New Job, Tennessee Head of Colleges Draws Praise

Updated 2:40PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The new Tennessee Board of Regents chancellor has officially gotten the job, drawing praise from Gov. Bill Haslam and higher education officials.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2ibAWVj) Flora Tydings was confirmed as college system chancellor Tuesday. She starts Feb. 1.

Haslam praised the Chattanooga State Community College president for fostering relationships with businesses, community members and other colleges.

Interim Chancellor David Gregory said Tydings has the grit to be chancellor.

Tydings will start following Haslam's decision to spin six four-year public universities out of the Board of Regents. Haslam has been naming boards to each school to control budgets, tuition and the selection of university presidents.

Haslam says the move lets the Board of Regents focus on his Tennessee Promise program offering free two-year college tuition to all high school graduates.

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

