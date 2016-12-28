Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 131 | NO. 258 | Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tennessee Mayor Could Ban County Credit Card Amid Issues

The Associated Press

Updated 2:53PM
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee county mayor is threatening to cut off use of county credit cards amid widespread documentation problems.

The Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2i2DrMj) Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis made the threat after the Tennessee Comptroller's Office found more than half the county credit card transactions last year lacked signatures, detailed receipts, or were used in town rather on travel.

Auditors said the county card was used 430 times in 2015-16, with 240 lacking proper documentation.

The audit says the sheriff's office made 146 purchases without detailed receipts or signatures, or swiped locally without explanation.

County policy says card expenses must be travel-related. Local purchases require written explanations.

The audit doesn't say improper purchases were made. It says lack of safeguards to prevent wrongful use is a significant deficiency.

