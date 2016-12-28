Tennessee Dem Says GOP Governor's Cabinet Lacks Diversity

VOL. 131 | NO. 258 | Wednesday, December 28, 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Senate's top Democrat is criticizing Republican Gov. Bill Haslam for lacking diversity in his cabinet.

Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris says the resignation of Human Services Commissioner Raquel Hatter leaves only one commissioner who isn't white out of 29 members. None are African-American.

Harris called on Haslam to use the vacancy to show a commitment to diversity. Harris says the cabinet currently doesn't reflect the diversity of the state.

