Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 131 | NO. 258 | Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tennessee Dem Says GOP Governor's Cabinet Lacks Diversity

The Associated Press

Updated 2:52PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Senate's top Democrat is criticizing Republican Gov. Bill Haslam for lacking diversity in his cabinet.

Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris says the resignation of Human Services Commissioner Raquel Hatter leaves only one commissioner who isn't white out of 29 members. None are African-American.

Harris called on Haslam to use the vacancy to show a commitment to diversity. Harris says the cabinet currently doesn't reflect the diversity of the state.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 20,033
MORTGAGES 0 0 25,847
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,278
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 43,161
BANKRUPTCIES 5 18 14,939
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 6,076
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 66 66 22,658
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 5,320

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.