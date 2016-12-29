Nordstrom Rack Files $1.5M Permit For Memphis Store

VOL. 131 | NO. 258 | Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Nordstrom Rack is moving one step closer to opening an East Memphis location in 2017.

The Seattle-based retailer has filed a $1.5 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for its store at 4572 Poplar Ave. in the future Poplar Commons retail center.

The application, which calls for “interior tenant improvement,” lists MG2 Corp. as the architect.

This is the third multimillion-dollar permit filed for the Poplar location since Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. announced plans for a 33,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack on the site of the former Sears store at 4570 Poplar Ave. Nordstrom Rack is the off-price division of upscale retailer Nordstrom.

In June, Seritage Growth Partners applied for a $10.5 million permit for a single-story retail building at 4572 Poplar Ave., labeled as building 1, and two separate $2.5 million permits for shell construction at 4546 Poplar and 4562 Poplar, which were labeled as buildings 2 and 4, respectively.

Nordstrom Rack is just one piece of Seritage’s plans for Poplar Commons, located at the northwest corner of Poplar and Perkins Road Extended. According to an earnings report Seritage released in November, the company will develop a total of 135,200 square feet at a cost of $25.2 million.

In addition to Nordstrom Rack, beauty retailer Ulta has been confirmed as a tenant. Seritage’s November earnings report also calls for new buildings to house additional junior anchors, smaller retail shops and restaurants.

As of Sept. 30, Seritage’s portfolio included interests in 266 retail properties totaling more than 42 million square feet of leasable space. The company operates a Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood, Tenn., and a Nordstrom store in Nashville.