VOL. 131 | NO. 258 | Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park Downtown will host a “Frozen” sing-along Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ice rink is open daily except Mondays through Jan. 29. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours and events.

Shelby Farms Park will hold the Starry 4K Fun Run on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. starting behind Shelby Farms’ visitor center, 6903 Great View Drive N. The family-friendly race offers runners and walkers one last chance to see Starry Nights before it closes for the season. Pre-registration is $25 and includes a long-sleeve, glow-in-the-dark T-shirt. Visit starry4k.racesonline.com.

The 58th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, featuring Georgia vs. TCU, will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Halftime entertainment includes Motown legends The Commodores, high school marching bands, dancers and homecoming queens from across the country. A pregame buffet ($40) starts at 8 a.m. in the Pipkin & Creative Arts Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. Visit libertybowl.org or call 901-795-7700 for tickets.

Zoo Lights will be open nightly through Friday, Dec. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. View the zoo’s holiday light displays, take a ride on the 90-foot LED ferris wheel or free North Pole Express Train, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet live animals, and more. Additional fees apply to some activities. Visit memphiszoo.org/zoolights for tickets.

Beale Street will host a free concert by blues legend Bobby Rush and his Girls and newly signed Stax recording artists Southern Avenue at its annual New Year’s Eve party Saturday, Dec. 31. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on a community stage at Beale and Fourth Street, and the street will ring in the new year with the annual Guitar Drop and fireworks at midnight. A limited number of Fast Passes, all-access tickets that allow individuals to bypass lines and cover charges at Beale clubs, are available for $100. Visit bealestreet.com.

Jerry Lee Lewis will play a New Year’s Eve Concert on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. at Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk, 310 Beale St. Jason James will open for Lewis at 8 p.m. Visit jerryleelewismemphis.com/nye2016 or call 901-474-4535 to purchase tickets.