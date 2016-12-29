Arlington Schools Pulls $3M Permit for New Central Office

VOL. 131 | NO. 258 | Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Arlington Community Schools is seeking a $3 million building permit to construct a two-story administration building on Arlington Trail.

The structure is a central office for the Arlington Community Schools system, which began operations in August 2014 as one of six suburban public school systems in Shelby County.

The Arlington school system’s central office currently is at Arlington High School, 5475 Airline Road.

The new structure will be south of Interstate 40 and east of New Airline Road between Arlington High and Donelson Elementary.

Plans for the new central office reviewed by the Arlington school board in September call for a one-story building with a partial second floor mezzanine area for future expansion. It includes an office for the superintendent and other administrative offices as well as a boardroom and other meeting rooms.

The structure will also include a standalone maintenance shop totaling 3,000 square feet with two offices, the shop area, some storage and a loading dock, according to the plans reviewed in September.

Renaissance Group Inc. of Lakeland is designing the building, with construction slated to begin in February and the building substantially completed by August.