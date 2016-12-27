‘Love is The Answer’

VOL. 131 | NO. 257 | Tuesday, December 27, 2016

A talk at the Back End of Innovation conference by Christy Amador, senior communications manager, Global Public Affairs and Communications for The Coca-Cola Co., highlights how one company engages its employees more deeply.

An Institute for Employment Studies reports that organizations increasing investment in engagement by just 10 percent can increase profits by approximately $2,100 per employee each year. Engaged employees are far more likely to put in extra effort when dealing with customers, working on projects and adapting to changes affecting all organizations today.

Building engagement, brand love and advocacy among your workforce is a challenge that Coca-Cola has taken on with its “Coca-Cola Ambassador” program.

Christy’s presentation discusses the opportunity for organizations to build internal engagement programs; reviews the Coca-Cola Ambassador program and its outcomes; makes the business case for employee engagement; and provides some practical examples from a successful program and tips for developing a program for their business/market.

The case for engaging your employees is to help tell your story. What is so innovative about love? Love is the most motivating and epic emotions that any of us will feel.

Because we live in an increasingly disengaged world, love matters more.

There is a real cost to disengagement: $350 billion hits the economy because of disengaged U.S workers each year. How can employees be innovative and inspired if they are not engaged?

Why do we feel disengaged? The major causes are feeling unappreciated, a lack of respect, a lack of connection to company goals, a lack of positive leadership, a lack of training and career opportunities, and a lack of appropriate pay/benefits.

So, what can we do about it? Here’s what Coke does. First, it declares that love and pride are its foundation. While the Coke brand is loved, its associates need to feel love, too.

“Being told you’re appreciated is one of the most simple and yet incredibly uplifting things you can ever hear,” Christy said.

Harvard Business Review says appreciation is the “single highest driver of engagement.”

Where does love and appreciation start? It comes from pride, genuine pride in your brand and company.

When associates feel love and pride they’ll share the brand story. Think about Coke: “We have 700,000 associates. If each person talked to 300 facebook.com friends, they would touch 21 million positive messages in the world. That is a movement.”

What is Coke’s love story? “Refresh the world, inspire moments of optimism and happiness, create value and make a difference.”

Let this question linger: What is your company’s love story? Can you name it? Then once answered, what programs do you have in place to tell your love story?

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.