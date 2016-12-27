VOL. 131 | NO. 257 | Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park will be open nightly through Tuesday, Dec. 27. Drive through the annual holiday light display, then stop by Mistletoe Village to meet Santa, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, shop local artisans, make s’mores around the campfire, and more. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org/starrynights for hours, details and tickets.

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park Downtown will host a “Frozen” sing-along Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ice rink is open daily except Mondays through January. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours and events.

Shelby Farms Park will hold the Starry 4K Fun Run on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. starting behind Shelby Farms’ visitor center, 6903 Great View Drive N. The race offers runners and walkers one last chance to see Starry Nights before it closes for the season. Family-friendly and open to all ages. Pre-registration is $25 and includes a long-sleeve, glow-in-the-dark T-shirt. Visit starry4k.racesonline.com for details.

The 58th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, featuring Georgia vs. TCU, will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Halftime entertainment includes Motown legends The Commodores, high school marching bands, dancers and homecoming queens from across the country. A pregame buffet ($40) starts at 8 a.m. in the Pipkin & Creative Arts Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. For ticket information, visit libertybowl.org or call 901-795-7700.

Zoo Lights will be open daily through Dec. 30 (except Christmas Eve) from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. View the zoo’s holiday light displays, take a ride on the 90-foot LED ferris wheel or free North Pole Express Train, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet live animals, and more. Additional fees apply to some activities. Visit memphiszoo.org/zoolights for details and tickets.