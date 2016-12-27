VOL. 131 | NO. 257 | Tuesday, December 27, 2016

About 150 Arkansas Schools to Get Nearly $7M for High Scores The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – More than 150 Arkansas public schools will receive a share of nearly $7 million in rewards for their performance on recent state-required math and literacy exams.

The monetary reward is part of the 2016 Arkansas School Recognition Program and will be provided by the state Department of Education.

Schools ranked in the top 5 percent in achievement and achievement gains are given $100 per student. Schools that rank in the next 5 percent tier are eligible for rewards of $50 per student.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hgshSF) reports the Bentonville School District will receive the largest share with over $927,000 to be divided among 11 campuses.

School committees will meet to decide how individual schools will use the reward money.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.