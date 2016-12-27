Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 131 | NO. 257 | Tuesday, December 27, 2016

About 150 Arkansas Schools to Get Nearly $7M for High Scores

The Associated Press

Updated 1:34PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – More than 150 Arkansas public schools will receive a share of nearly $7 million in rewards for their performance on recent state-required math and literacy exams.

The monetary reward is part of the 2016 Arkansas School Recognition Program and will be provided by the state Department of Education.

Schools ranked in the top 5 percent in achievement and achievement gains are given $100 per student. Schools that rank in the next 5 percent tier are eligible for rewards of $50 per student.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hgshSF) reports the Bentonville School District will receive the largest share with over $927,000 to be divided among 11 campuses.

School committees will meet to decide how individual schools will use the reward money.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

