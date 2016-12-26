Three Closing ASD Charter Schools Signal Larger Changes

VOL. 131 | NO. 256 | Monday, December 26, 2016

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools plans to close a middle school it operates under the state-run Achievement School District at the end of the current school year.

And the ASD is nearing an early January deadline for organizations to run two other Memphis schools currently run by the Gestalt Community Schools charter organization until the end of the current school year.

In all three schools, low enrollment has been cited by the charter operators as the reason for the withdrawals, mirroring moves by Shelby County Schools in recent years to close schools as the school-aged population has shifted from western areas of the city to the east.

But there are other factors at play, including competition between the two school systems.

In some cases, SCS has closed schools scheduled to be taken over by the ASD and established new attendance zones for students in those areas who choose to remain in the SCS system.

The ASD is a state takeover of any schools in the bottom 5 percent statewide in terms of student achievement. The SCS Innovation Zone schools are also for the same schools. Both sets of schools get extra funding for a longer school day, teacher assistants to intervene quicker with students who fall behind, new principals, and a restart in the selection of the faculty members. I-Zone schools do not use charter operators; they are managed by SCS.

All but two of the ASD schools across Tennessee are located in Memphis.

The ASD can takeover any school in the bottom 5 percent without the approval of the school district it is coming from. But the ASD and SCS have worked together for the most part, given some competition and some disagreements at times.

State education officials announced earlier this year that the ASD would not take in any new schools in the 2016-2017 school year because of problems with the rollout of new state achievement tests. But Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen has also talked about the need for the ASD to connect better with parents and students in announcing the takeovers.

And earlier this month, she announced a proposal that would keep schools in the bottom 5 percent in local school districts, giving those districts four years to turn them around before resorting to an ASD takeover.

The final terms of McQueen’s “Tennessee Succeeds” plan are to be set in stone in the spring and take effect statewide with the 2017-2018 school year.

KIPP officials announced the closing of KIPP Memphis University Middle School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with plans for those students to attend the KIPP Memphis Prep Middle School at 2230 Corry Road, another ASD school, with KIPP providing transportation.

The decision was made, KIPP leaders said in a prepared statement, because of low enrollment at the school housed in the old White’s Chapel Elementary School at 3966 Sewanee Road.

Bobby White, the ASD’s chief of external affairs, pointed out that the KIPP school closing wasn’t a takeover of an existing school but “a new start school, meaning it does not have zoned enrollment.”

KIPP operates several other charter schools in Memphis outside the ASD.

White’s Chapel was closed in 2013 by SCS because of a low enrollment of 181 students in the Boxtown area.

KIPP had considered moving into the old South Side Middle School building in 2015, but opted to remain on Sewanee Road, a location KIPP leaders described last week as “a remote location.”

“KIPP Memphis University Middle has been under enrolled since it opened in the summer of 2014,” a statement from KIPP leaders Wednesday said. “Because of this historic low student enrollment, the board determined the school was not financially viable on public dollars in the long run.”

SCS closed South Side Middle School in 2015 and sent the students there to Riverview K-8, an I-Zone school. The school system closed South Side Middle as the ASD had been exploring making it part of its system over two school years.

Gestalt announced in October it will exit Humes Preparatory Academy Middle and Klondike Preparatory Academy elementary schools at the end of the current school year.

Gestalt leaders also cited low enrollment at the inner city schools. The ASD is seeking new charter operators for Klondike and Humes, with a meeting with parents and students at Klondike scheduled for Jan. 9 and at Humes Jan. 11. Both meetings are at 5 p.m.