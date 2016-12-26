Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 131 | NO. 256 | Monday, December 26, 2016

New Tennessee Nursing Home Admissions Banned Amid Violations

The Associated Press

Updated 1:22PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee health officials have banned a nursing home from taking in new residents due to violations.

The state Department of Health says new admissions were cut off at Brookhaven Manor in Kingsport last week.

Issues were found at the 180-bed facility during an investigation from Nov. 1 through Dec. 7.

The problems dealt with administration, performance improvement, physician services, infection control, nursing services and resident rights.

Brookhaven Manor can ask for a hearing about the suspension before the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities or an administrative judge.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

