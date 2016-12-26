Last Word: Beale's Status Quo, The ASD and Change and Tri-State Bank's Big Year

VOL. 131 | NO. 256 | Monday, December 26, 2016

Here comes the AutoZone Liberty Bowl … specifically the pre-game festivities. The day after Christmas will find both teams – Georgia and TCU – at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid for some food and some entertainment and probably some shopping. The game itself is Friday at 11 a.m.

The Grizz are on the road Monday against Orlando and the next Tigers basketball game is Tuesday against SMU at the Forum.

New Year’s Day on Beale Street will mark three years that the Downtown Memphis Commission has been running the entertainment district for the city of Memphis and the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority. And that looks to remain the status quo for some time.

Half way through the current school year, the state-run Achievement School District is undoubtedly in a state of change – the element that the school system once brought to public education in Memphis is now something the ASD itself is experiencing.

Memphis Animal Services has hired a new veterinary medical director who has responded to some of the nation’s worst cases of animal abuse in recent years. Dr. Mary Manspeaker has been on the job in Memphis for about two months.

Don Wade’s cover story in The Memphis News looks at how “the clutch” has replaced the Grizz grit and grind and the effects of a “Riley rant” earlier in the season by the new coach.

Continuing our look at 2016, we review the biggest banking stories of the year which include Tri-State Bank’s deal with First Tennessee as a stockholder in the black-owned bank, Tri-State’s coming move off the corner of Beale and Main and Tri-State’s evolving identity.

The residential real estate review is dominated by low inventory, speculation about interest rate increases and a warm market in the cold months of winter.

What does infill development look like in Collierville and Piperton? In the case of Dickens Built, it looks like a lot of experience tempered by the national economic downturn.

Topless nightclub kingpin Steve Cooper has sold two parcels of land around the controversial Stella Marris restaurant he opened at Fischer Steel Road off Germantown Parkway in 2009. And the buyers of the two lots have signed a lease with LA Fitness to open one of its gyms there. Another part of the property looks to be a retail strip (no pun intended). Meanwhile, Cooper’s Insomnia Inc. still owns the restaurant building that he insists was never going to be a strip club. The neighbors of the property in Cordova were skeptical given the lack of windows and some raised platforms on the interior that looked ideal for dancing in heels.

In San Francisco, a U.S. Justice Department review of the police department there has now given way to actual changes in department policies and procedures and the changes include a ban on police shooting at moving vehicles as well as a choke hold used by police. There is also some debate about whether the police department should be issued Tasers. And the police union is questioning whether the city can unilaterally changes these policies. With all of that as a backdrop, San Francisco has a new police chief who comes from outside the department per the San Francisco Chronicle.

This is a result of the collaborative review process like the one the Justice Department is now undertaking here of the Memphis Police Department. The Memphis review is in its early stages.

The Memphis News Almanac: Christmas Eve tornadoes, Danny Owens owns the Memphian and seven Memphis dairies.

We end with a Christmas message and wish for your consideration as you recycle the wrapping paper and consider whether to put on a pot of tea to go with the fruitcake or to use the fruitcake as a door stop.