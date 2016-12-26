Beale Street ‘Stuck at Status Quo’

VOL. 131 | NO. 256 | Monday, December 26, 2016

When the guitar drops on Beale Street to mark the start of 2017, it will also mark three years that the Downtown Memphis Commission has been running day-to-day affairs of the Beale Street entertainment district.

And that isn’t likely to change any time soon because of a lawsuit that questions a $10 entry fee the district instituted on Beale last summer and alleges the city’s master lease for the entertainment district remains with the Beale Street Development Corp. – not the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority.

At the authority’s last meeting of the year Thursday, Dec. 22, Casey Shannon, the attorney for the authority, described the appointed panel as “stuck at status quo” because of the litigation.

He also described the lawsuit as “a cloud over any long-term management agreement.”

That also applies to another move by the authority to start a third round of bidding to hire a day-to-day management firm.

In October, the authority voted to cut off talks with 21 Beale Street Inc., a group of Memphis and Chicago partners for the contract, and leave the DMC in charge indefinitely.

DMC president Terence Patterson said his organization is “fully committed” to continuing in its role.

Authority chairman Jason Wexler said his group is in an “informational role … until we have a clear-cut role to play.”

Kelvin Willis, chief operating officer of 21 Beale, told the authority Thursday his group is “pursuing all options” toward getting the contract, but conceded the federal lawsuit makes the issue “moot” at least pending a settlement or decision that ends the lawsuit.

Willis added that 21 Beale takes the “legal position” that the city ordinance creating the authority sets the hiring of a management firm as one of the key tasks of the panel.

And the agreement by the city for the DMC to run the district in the interim with revenues from the district was never meant to last three years, he said.

“In the clause about the terms of the agreement between the city and the DMC, the city anticipated that this agreement would last for six months and it’s now been three years,” Willis said. “Our contention is that DMC has so many other things that they can do and should be doing, that this is something that should be under purview of the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority.”

The August lawsuit, originally filed pro se in Memphis Federal Court by Lucille Catron, has been amended twice, with former state representative and Memphis City Council member Carol Chumney now representing Catron and other plaintiffs.

Catron’s lawsuit has added William and Rubie Kegler and Janice Banks as plaintiffs, each claiming they were denied access to Beale Street unless they paid the $10 cover charge. The Keglers paid, Banks did not.

The defendants are the city of Memphis, Downtown Memphis Commission, Beale Street Merchants Association and the authority.

The plaintiffs sought an emergency temporary restraining order to prevent the merchants association from donating $55,000 in proceeds from the $10 cover charge – called the Beale Street Bucks program – to various charities.

U.S. District John T. Fowlkes Jr. denied the motion Wednesday.

Fowlkes said it was “premature” to conclude the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of the case. He also said the argument that allowing the money to be distributed would result in “irreparable harm” to the plaintiffs was “unpersuasive.”

All sides are due before Fowlkes in February for a hearing on a temporary restraining order forbidding future use of the cover charge.

The lawsuit claims the cover charge “unconstitutionally discriminates against African-American citizens and is a racial classification in that the Beale Street businesses are located in a predominantly African-American section of the city, and the fee is designed to exclude poor black citizens who constitute the vast majority of poor citizens in the community, and less restrictive means could be used to ensure public safety.”

It also likens the cover charge to the pre-dawn sweep of the district by Memphis Police to clear the street, a sweep that was banned by a federal court order in 2015.

While the lawsuit seeks damages for the cover charge and Beale Street Bucks program, it also claims Beale Street Development Corp. still holds the master lease to the district with the city.

It’s a master lease the city has said is now with the authority, which resulted from a settlement in previous litigation involving the city, BSDC and Performa Entertainment. That settlement saw the exit of Performa founder John Elkington, the developer and manager of the Beale Street Entertainment District since it opened in October 1983.

The settlement was tentatively reached in 2010, but was delayed for three years, in part to resolve improvements made by Elkington to Handy Park and also to secure the consent of BSDC executive director Randle Catron to the settlement.

Catron’s widow Lucille, in the pro se lawsuit filed in August, claimed Randle Catron did not sign the settlement because he was gravely ill in a hospital at the time and not in any position to agree.

In the settlement, BSDC was to become an organization that would operate as a cultural interpretive center out of the historic Daisy Theater, better known as the Old Daisy, with city permission required for the BSDC to rent out the theater for banquets and parties. The BSDC was also to conduct tours of the district.

The city earlier this year withheld payments due the BSDC under terms of the settlement claiming the organization wasn’t fulfilling its part of the settlement.