Editorial: Season Elicits Feelings To Strive for Year-Round

VOL. 9 | NO. 52 | Saturday, December 24, 2016

Christmas in the city. The phrase conjures up so many images, from the fronts of Christmas cards to old family photos to mental images of beloved faces and moments.

If you put all of those separate elements together, you quickly realize we are more than the sum of our parts. There is something wonderful that happens when we gather with those we love at this time of year, in the midst of others doing the same.

We see each other in ways that remind us cities are built on a diversity of lives going in different directions but toward the same purposes, the same desires.

We write so much in these pages about building communities and rebuilding places that Memphians choose to live, as opposed to where they have to live. It can be easy to focus on the financing necessary to achieve that scale, or national economic conditions that can dictate when is the best time to move earth and pour foundations.

May we never forget that what matters more are the lives lived in those places, and the concept of building a city that welcomes all and values all.

When our presents are all opened – those given and those received – and new memories made, hopefully we will turn to the work of a better Memphis with some of that same spirit.

The city has considerable challenges, some which have been with us so long they seem a permanent part of our horizon. Others are created by what we can’t see or things we choose not to see.

Our true prosperity is not found in gift cards or big boxes under big trees. It’s also not in the tallest building, the newest and smoothest road or the biggest task force with the most recognizable names. It’s not even in the most vigilant police force and a network of security cameras without a single blind spot.

Our true prosperity is in our struggle to find ourselves and our neighbors in this decidedly imperfect place. We will grow weary over its struggles. We may question our devotion to it the further we get from this season. We will most certainly disagree with one another on the best way forward at any given turn. But we never give up on Memphis – specifically the promise and the aspiration of a Memphis that is present when we come together.

That is why times like this matter so much. When we see ourselves in the ways that matter most – as people with hopes, ambitions and dreams under the same sky, by the same river, on the same streets that take us in all directions, but always bring us home.