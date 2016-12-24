December 23-29, 2016: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 9 | NO. 52 | Saturday, December 24, 2016

2015: Eight people die in tornadoes in North Mississippi, with the Holly Springs area being hit hardest by the twisters in the region. The broader Southeast region is raked by the storms and other tornadoes through the long holiday weekend.

1986: On the front page of The Daily News, topless nightclub kingpin Danny Owens announces that he will donate $160,000 to Playhouse on the Square, allowing the group to buy the old Memphian theater it had moved into the previous year. Owens had bought the 1930s-era movie theater 3 1/2 years earlier. When asked why he made the donation, Owens said: “It’s for a good cause. That’s a good group of people up there.” During the 1980s, Owens diversifies his business interests, owning Veterans and Littlejohn Cab companies and the Mad Annie’s Delivery service in addition to the strip clubs “Danny’s” and “Gigi’s Angels.” He says several times that he is moving away from the strip club business but remains in it for another decade before being convicted on federal racketeering charges and going to prison for 25 years.

1950: The Memphis and Shelby County Health Department prepares for the coming of the city’s milk ordinance, which certifies the city’s Grade A pasteurized milk distributors. The list includes: Cedar Crest and Cedar Grove Dairy on Route #10, Clover Farm Dairy at 173 Walnut St., Forest Hill Dairy at 2040 Madison Ave., J.C. Harbin’s Dairy on Route #7, Klinke Brothers Dairy at 2469 Summer Ave., Meadowbrook Dairy at 1168 S. Trezevant St. and Reed Brothers Dairy at 1039 S. Bellevue Blvd.