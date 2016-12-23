Taxable or Tax-Deferred?

VOL. 131 | NO. 255 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Ray’s Take Tax planning is an essential part of any budgeting or investment management decision. Generally there are two types of accounts to consider: taxable and tax-deferred. But which one will work best for you? The answer is usually both, but there are definite strategies to consider when choosing.

Tax-deferred accounts allow for immediate tax deductions to be realized on the full amount of the contribution. Future withdrawals from these accounts will be taxed. Because of their nature, tax-deferred accounts will provide the greatest benefit when they shelter investments that generate frequent cash flow or distributions that would otherwise be taxable. This allows these payments to remain whole and be reinvested most efficiently.

The immediate advantage of paying less tax in the current year provides a strong incentive to put funds into a tax-deferred account. You will pay less tax on investments that have been in a tax-deferred account.

However, there are times when the tax from tax-deferred investments can be higher than the tax that would be realized from unsheltered taxable investments. There are several types of investments that can grow with reasonable efficiency even though they are taxable. In general, any investment or security that qualifies for capital gains treatment is a good candidate for a nonqualified investment account.

Another possible reason for utilizing a taxable account could be that you’ve maximized the annual deferral amount allowed to your retirement plan but still need to save more for retirement.

The “both/and” approach also gives flexibility when making distributions. Most people will retire through a number of different Congresses and tax codes. Since we can’t predict what the tax bracket will be before or after retirement, a combined strategy involving both pre-tax and post-tax accounts can provide a useful hedge.

Dana’s Take “Payday someday.” That saying applies to taxes and also to grief. Most people expect to grieve soon after a loss, but are often caught off-guard when grief wells up long after the loss.

People who express their grief through writing, talking and even crying usually have a better outcome than those who try to ignore those feelings.

Grief recovery groups are particularly useful for healing. In the presence of a number of people experiencing a similar loss, your feelings and reactions become normalized. Someone in the group may bring up the anniversary of a loss or a trigger memory and how it has affected them. Other group members join in the conversation and leave feeling accepted and relieved.

Seek out a grief support group or schedule with a certified marriage and family therapist or other counselor to vent your feelings and get support in moving forward after a loss.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.