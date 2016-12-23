Our Nostalgia is a College Running Back’s Unnecessary Risk

VOL. 131 | NO. 255 | Friday, December 23, 2016

There is never enough money and there are always too many games. We all recognize this truth, right? The NBA’s 82-game schedule remains an owner’s revenue-generating necessity while simultaneously the reason to rest star players in hopes of avoiding injuries.

The college football season is at least 12 games long, and possibly 15 if you play in your conference championship and advance to the College Football Playoff title game.

And if you’re not in the hunt for the CFP championship, then maybe it’s time to reassess the risk and reward. This is what three college football running backs, their eyes on their NFL futures, have done. They have looked at their options and have asked themselves some basic questions.

Why risk your pro career and millions of dollars to play in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl? LSU’s Leonard Fournette, nursing an ankle injury, won’t.

Why risk it all to play in the Hyundai Sun Bowl? Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, who has a disability policy that pays him $5 million tax-free if he’s injured and unable to play, still isn’t taking any chances.

Why risk everything to play in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl? Baylor’s Shock Linwood, who was suspended earlier in the season for “attitude issues,” essentially has said don’t leave the light on for him – he’s not playing.

And some people are very upset by this turn of events, these players putting their futures ahead of our quaint, blessed-be-the-bowls past. Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt is one of them.

“It’s sad,” Richt said during a session with reporters. “Football is the greatest team sport there is. And I think until the season is over, you should be with your team, really and truly.”

Now, Mark Richt seems like one of the better guys out there making his living coaching big-time college football. But if he’s right, at some level, about it being sad players are skipping the bowls, he’s wrong about the responsibility to stay with the team no matter the personal risk.

Coaches, after all, jump jobs all the time and leave their teams behind to play in some goofy corporate-sponsored, succulent plant bowl.

Justin Fuente, who I also like and respect, ditched the minor bowl last year. Left the University of Memphis, left his players to slog through the Birmingham Bowl without him while he moved on to Virginia Tech.

There’s no turning back how this coaching thing works, so I won’t pretend that there is. Do a good job at a school outside the Power Five and when a Power Five school wants to hire you, you go right now if not sooner. It would have been stupid for Fuente to stay through the Birmingham Bowl.

But let’s also not pretend that the so-called student-athlete owes his team more than a coach who leaves for greener – as in well-moneyed – pastures. A coach does not put himself in harm’s way; a player, already worn down from a long season, does.

The risk is real.

Every mock 2017 NFL Draft has Fournette going no later than sixth overall and as the first running back taken. McCaffrey generally is judged as a late first-round pick. And Linwood, Baylor’s all-time leading rusher, may go late in the draft or have to make the league as an undrafted free agent.

All of them are running headlong into their football mortality. The average length of a running back’s NFL career is just 2.57 years, according to the NFL Players Association. So the odds are not great under any scenario.

And the advent of the College Football Playoff has, like it or not, devalued all the other bowls – especially those not part of the New Year’s Six.

While acknowledging injury is an occupational hazard for every pro athlete from tennis players to Tiger Woods, even Alabama coach Nick Saban recently said: “You can’t blame the kids (for not playing in the bowls). It’s a product of what we created.”

A consequence, to be exact.

College football can’t have its greed and its quaint ideals about the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, too.

