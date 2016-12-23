Lawsons Equip Educators with Tools for Success

VOL. 131 | NO. 255 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

Kenda and Dominic Lawson were enemies before they were friends. Today they’re married and they run a company together. “We’re not about telling people what to do,” Kenda observes. “Our job is to find opportunities for children and empower teachers to create their own content.”

Kenda is chief strategy officer and Dominic is chief operating officer at Owls LLC, a Memphis consultancy that works with schools, nonprofits and small businesses to help them innovate, scale up and create effective work cultures. Borrowing from its namesake, the firm has four core values: optimism, wisdom, leadership and strategy.

“You provide the goal, and we’ll build you a path for success,” Kenda says. “We educate the players involved and find metrics to measure your progress.”

Kenda and Dominic met in the eighth grade at Westwood High School in South Memphis. After briefly attempting to date, they became sworn enemies, a problem compounded by the fact that they were in the same Junior ROTC program. Both were born leaders, and they frequently found themselves at loggerheads.

“Once I was leading our land navigation team through a field course, and Dominic tried to stage a coup,” Kenda recalls. “Yeah, that didn’t go so well.”

“To this day,” Dominic adds, laughing, “I am one of those people who likes to stay the course and color inside the lines, where Kenda is more creative. That push-pull hasn’t always been easy, but it usually works out for the best.”

After graduation, the two went their separate ways. Kenda attended Xavier University in New Orleans, while Dominic joined the U.S. Army. From there, he entered the financial services industry, working as a personal banker in Memphis.

Meanwhile, Kenda had begun teaching at an elementary school in Tunica County, Mississippi. That’s where she discovered her calling as a consultant. She wanted to help her fellow educators teach students to read, so she stepped out of the classroom and built them a new curriculum.

“We can sit back and say these kids can’t read – but ultimately, whose responsibility is that?” she recalls telling them.

“The teachers became my students,” she continues. “I pulled out all my classroom management tricks.”

The work wasn’t easy, but a consultant noticed Kenda’s successes and gave her the opportunity to begin consulting throughout the region. Meanwhile, she had reconnected with Dominic. He invited her to a movie in 2008, and the two began dating long-distance. They had a daughter in 2012 and married in 2013.

After she began working as a consultant in the Mississippi Delta, Kenda had the idea of starting her own consultancy – with Dominic as a business partner.

“At first, I didn’t know what half of it meant,” Dominic confesses. “But I told her, ‘I believe in you, so let’s do it.’ That’s when Owls was born.”

At first the work was part-time; Kenda would take Fridays off to build the business. More recently, the couple have jumped in with both feet. Owls became their full-time gig in 2013.

Since then, slowly but surely, the company has thrived. Earlier this year, the Lawsons were ranked among the Top Ten Adult Achievers by the Davis YMCA. They also won MEMpitch, a small-business competition judged by a panel of business insiders. As a prize, they received a $5,000 check and professional coaching from Jason Wexler, president of business operations for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Today, Dominic handles the nuts and bolts of the business, while Kenda is in charge of broad, strategic thinking. They manage contracts throughout the southeastern United States, and their weekly podcast shares tricks of the trade. They say their primary customers are educators who need professional development, but any organization with an educational component can benefit.

“We joke about how I’m from business and she’s from education,” Dominic says. “But the two skill sets actually complement each other very well. They help us equip small businesses and nonprofits with the tools they need to thrive.”

Kenda and Dominic Lawson are alumni of New Memphis’ Embark program. Learn more at newmemphis.org.