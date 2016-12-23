Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 131 | NO. 255 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Former Major League Player Phil Gagliano Dies at 74

The Associated Press

Updated 2:48PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Phil Gagliano, who played for four different teams in a 12-year major league baseball career, has died. He was 74.

Sturla Canale, an owner of Canale Funeral Directors in Memphis, Tennessee, confirmed Thursday that Gagliano died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at his home in Branson, Missouri. Canale Funeral Directors is handling Gagliano's funeral arrangements.

Gagliano played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1963-70. He later played for the Chicago Cubs (1970), Boston Red Sox (1971-72) and Cincinnati Reds (1973-74).

Gagliano batted .238 with 14 homers and 159 RBIs in 702 career games. He played in the 1967 and 1968 World Series with the Cardinals. Gagliano was a utility player who primarily played second base and third base.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 145 338 19,990
MORTGAGES 165 418 25,796
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,278
BUILDING PERMITS 284 805 43,161
BANKRUPTCIES 48 195 14,876
BUSINESS LICENSES 14 63 6,054
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 42 159 22,592
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 78 5,301

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.