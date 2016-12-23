VOL. 131 | NO. 255 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Church Health Receives $1M From Hyde Foundations

The Hyde Family Foundations has given Church Health a $1 million gift as the organization prepares to move into Crosstown Concourse early next year.

Half of the money will go to cover capital expenses, and the Hyde Family Foundations has given another $500,000 and issued a 2-for-1 matching grant challenge to Church Health to raise a $1 million through new and increased donations that range from $2,500 to $24,999.

“We are grateful for this generous gift,” said Church Health CEO Dr. Scott Morris. “This will go a long way toward helping us serve more people and serve them better at Crosstown Concourse.”

Founded in 1987, Church Health’s core purpose is to improve the health and well being of people so they can experience the full richness of life. The center provides affordable health care services to uninsured working people and their families and gives people tools to live healthier lives. For more information, visit churchhealth.org.

– Don Wade

FedEx’s Glenn to Receive Liberty Bowl Spirit Award

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is preparing to honor T. Michael Glenn a few days before the longtime FedEx executive retires.

Glenn, who is retiring from his role as FedEx’s executive vice president of market development and corporate communications at the end of the year, will receive the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s 2016 Spirit Award on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Each year, the award is given to a person who demonstrates the patriotic spirit of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and has served the community in an exemplary manner. Glenn has had a 35-year career at FedEx and been a key contributor to the company’s global growth, success in sports marketing and as an ambassador for the Memphis community.

Glenn will be recognized at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Players and Coaches Luncheon Wednesday at noon at the Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. Both the University of Georgia and TCU football teams will be in attendance.

For ticket information regarding the luncheon, call 901-795-7700 or visit libertybowl.org.

– Don Wade

Beale’s Bucks Program Giving Back to Community

The Downtown Memphis Commission, Beale Street Merchants Association, and Beale Street Management have awarded their fourth weekly donation through Beale Street Gives Back, an initiative to donate $55,000 collected from the Beale Street Bucks program to several local charities.

Each Thursday throughout December, the organization has been announcing organizations that will receive funds through the program.

The Memphis Police Department was selected as the fourth recipient. A check presentation ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 22, at Handy Park to present the check to MPD.

Launched last summer, the Beale Street Bucks program was implemented to address overcrowding and safety issues on Beale Street on Saturday nights.

The program required guests to pay $10 for entry onto the street after 10 p.m. on Saturdays and those guests received a $7 voucher in return for purchases at Beale Street restaurants and shops. The remaining funds were used to administer the program.

Beale Street Bucks was highly successful, resulting in a 30 percent reduction in safety issues on Beale.

The Beale Street Gives Back program is funded by excess funds from unredeemed Beale Street Bucks vouchers.

– Daily News staff

Impact Innovations Rolling With Recent Wal-Mart Deal

Wal-Mart’s shift to more US manufacturing is benefiting a Memphis business.

Impact Innovations is now producing more than 20 million rolls of Christmas wrapping paper at the former Cleo Inc. facility in Southeast Memphis that was previously produced in China for Wal-Mart’s 4,500 stores.

It’s part of a commitment the retail giant made in 2013 to buy $250 billion in products supporting American jobs.

Since 2015, Impact Innovations has created more than 25 full-time jobs and 200 full-time seasonal jobs because of its deal with Wal-Mart, according to a release. Impact Innovations’ investment in the Memphis facility will exceed $10 million.

The 20 million rolls of Christmas wrapping paper being produced by Impact Innovations is double the 10 million rolls just last year.

Where products are made is second in importance only to price among shoppers at Wal-Mart, according to a company release.

– Daily News staff

Airport Launches Program For Frequent Parkers

Memphis International Airport has announced a new program, dubbed MEMperks, in which frequent visitors to the airport can earn points for parking and those points can be redeemed for free parking.

Once enrolled, participants will earn one point for every dollar spent on any airport parking facility.

Passengers can enroll at www.memperks.com. Once the MEMperks pass is linked with a credit or debit card, travelers will no longer need to pull a ticket when parking at the airport – the pass will automatically record a passenger’s time in and out of the parking lot and charge the debit or credit card accordingly.

“Much of our efforts here at Memphis International Airport involve air service, but we’re also working hard to improve the entire travel experience,” said Scott Brockman, president and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “MEMperks is a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our passengers, and rewards them for their loyalty with free parking.”

New enrollees will receive a bonus of 60 points, which is redeemable for one free day of parking in the economy parking lot.

– Patrick Lantrip