Memphis Shelter’s New Vet Comes From Front Lines

Friday, December 23, 2016

The new veterinary medical director of Memphis Animal Services has taken in a lot of abused animals, working on some of the worst cases of animal abuse in recent years.

Dr. Mary Manspeaker, who came to the shelter about two months ago, admits the post is different.

She comes to the city division from being medical director for field investigations and the response team of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Before that, she was a veterinary professional responder for ASPCA starting in 2012. She has also coordinated relief veterinary services to 40 hospitals in three states.

“We weren’t in one place for very long and almost all of our animals were part of cruelty investigations,” Manspeaker said. “We’re a little bit different from your traditional sheltering. … Comparing the two is kind of difficult.

“What I’m used to is not traditional sheltering. As far as the overall health in this shelter, I would say we are right on par with the ability to control infectious disease, the ability to recognize illness early and treat it aggressively – I think we are in good shape there.”

MAS director Alexis Pugh, appointed by Mayor Jim Strickland at the start of the year, wants to lower the number of animals euthanized based on available space or time an animal has spent in the shelter.

Meeting that goal includes reducing the number of animals brought to the shelter in the first place.

“I’m just trying to help improve the overall health of the shelter animals while they are here,” Manspeaker said of her specific job description. “We’re both working very closely together to introduce new treatments and add to the existing processes just so we can help to maintain a higher level of health for as long as the animals are in our care.”

Some of that involves working with private or nonprofit animal welfare organizations, as well as her expertise in shelter medicine.

“We hope that over time we will be able to get a larger staff in to provide more services,” Manspeaker said. “We’ve got a pretty good network so far of other organizations and groups that if there is something an animal needs that we can’t provide, we’ve had really good responses from these groups to help us.”

MAS has been working with the national nonprofit Target Zero on a goal of getting the euthanasia count to zero.

The shelter had a live release rate of 84 percent in November, which is a record for the Memphis shelter.

Longer-term strategies include working with colonies of feral cats, or cats that go from house to house and are regarded as “neighborhood cats,” to keep them out of the shelter.

Pugh also wants to spay or neuter those cats brought to the shelter and release them back to the colonies to control the population.

“That’s very exciting,” Manspeaker said. “That is really one of the best ways to keep the cats from entering the shelter. I hope to be able to help build the colonies and educate individuals on how to maintain the colonies, what to look for.”

Cats have a poor live release rate from shelters and those brought to the shelter as “lost” animals are hard to return to the areas they came from.

“If they are in a nice, comfortable colony where they are being cared for, it’s usually best to make sure they make it back to that colony once they’ve been spayed or neutered,” Manspeaker said.