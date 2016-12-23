As Memphis Schedule Toughens, Tigers’ Bench Shows Signs of Life

VOL. 131 | NO. 255 | Friday, December 23, 2016

On the schedule it was merely a Wednesday night in December against an opponent, Incarnate Word, still transitioning from Division II to Division I.

How intense could it be?

But inside FedExForum four days before Christmas, Tubby Smith was wearing his game face. Or, at times, his Grinch face.

Smith is in his first season as coach at the University of Memphis, but he has been at this a long time. And he knows some things never change. One of those is that tendency to have a letdown after a big win. And last Saturday’s overtime victory at Oklahoma was huge.

Another constant is that what looks like the holidays on everybody else’s calendar looks – and feels – like the time is growing short for a college basketball coach to get his team right.

Yes, it was nice to run over UIW 95-71 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and improve to 9-3. But Smith knows on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Tigers have to play a much better SMU team here in their first American Athletic Conference game of the season. Then South Carolina visits Memphis three days later, followed by a Jan 5 home game vs. UConn.

None of those teams were playing Division II just a few years ago.

So Smith’s internal clock was ticking fast and hard – or maybe that was just his heart – early in the first half. The Tigers had a 15-8 lead, and he had finally decided to give a couple of his starters a little rest.

Sophomore Craig Randall came into the game to play point guard. And Randall was dribbling, dribbling, dribbling, and Smith was screaming, screaming, screaming to move the ball. When Randall drove into a mass of humanity in the lane and lost the ball, Tubby yelled again – “Pass the ball!” – and pounded the scorer’s table.

“I was trying to wake the crowd up,” Smith said. “I thought I was the drummer boy or something.”

Smith left Randall in the game and he would settle down and finish the night with seven points and three steals. Meanwhile, freshman guard Keon Clergeot accomplished more in nine minutes of action in the first half – 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3 of 3 from 3-point range – than he had all season. Clergeot had previously scored 12 total points in four games and was 1 of 10 from distance.

But somebody apparently flipped a switch. After missing a wild, driving layup, he hit every other shot he took in the first half and finished the game with 23 points while making all four threes he launched.

“The scenario played out for him to get in the game,” Smith said. “Markel (Crawford) picked up quick fouls, Jimario (Rivers) picked up quick fouls. So the opportunity was there … we got farther down the line.”

And that’s why Tubby was a little tense. He knows, going forward, he can’t just play five or six guys. He will have to look farther down his bench.

The starters, as expected, mostly got their numbers. Dedric Lawson had 25 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. K.J. Lawson scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and four assists. Crawford had 11 points, and point guard Jeremiah Martin handed out seven assists.

But the reason Smith was wound a little tighter had nothing do with them, but everybody else – which is not a big group, by the way. And one that got smaller when 6-foot-11 Chad Rykhoek went down in the OU game with a foot injury; he’s expected to miss a month or more.

So with the schedule stiffening, it was time see some positive production from the bench.

Smith played nine guys before garbage time and Rivers had taken Rykhoek’s place in the starting lineup. Off the bench, Randall played 16 minutes, Clergeot 21 minutes. Coppin State transfer guard Christian Kessee played 11 minutes and had two assists but didn’t score, and forward Jake McDowell, who is battling tendinitis in both knees, got 12 minutes and scored three points with three rebounds.

But Smith saw more than those modest numbers from McDowell.

“He’s a smart player. He made some excellent defensive decisions. He knows he can’t just jump over people. I love the way he defends. When he was in the game, they didn’t get to the rim too often.”

He also saw more than just offense from Clergeot.

“His ability to defend, that’s been one of my concerns,” Smith said. “He probably defended better than anybody else on the court tonight. They were going by us when they wanted to, but they didn’t go by him.”

The starters were also encouraged by what the bench gave them. It might have been just one game, but it showed what might be possible. And what might be possible will be needed soon, as in just two days after Christmas vs. SMU.

“That’s gonna be big,” Dedric Lawson said. “Going into league play, we’re gonna need our bench to support us a lot. I loved the way those guys played.”