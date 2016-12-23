Arkansas to Allow as Many as 5 Medical Marijuana Facilities

VOL. 131 | NO. 255 | Friday, December 23, 2016

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has voted to allow as many as five cultivation facilities in the state once rules governing growing, processing and distribution are finalized.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hdvNii) reports the commission voted Tuesday. In the November general election, voters passed the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, which allows four to eight cultivation centers to be licensed by the commission.

Commissioner Travis Story says he was concerned the licensed facilities would face too much initial competition if there were more than four. Commissioner Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman says she thinks that at some point there will be eight facilities.

The commission isn't required to begin accepting applications for cultivators and dispensaries until June 2017.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

