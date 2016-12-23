Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 131 | NO. 255 | Friday, December 23, 2016

Arkansas to Allow as Many as 5 Medical Marijuana Facilities

The Associated Press

Updated 2:47PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has voted to allow as many as five cultivation facilities in the state once rules governing growing, processing and distribution are finalized.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hdvNii) reports the commission voted Tuesday. In the November general election, voters passed the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, which allows four to eight cultivation centers to be licensed by the commission.

Commissioner Travis Story says he was concerned the licensed facilities would face too much initial competition if there were more than four. Commissioner Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman says she thinks that at some point there will be eight facilities.

The commission isn't required to begin accepting applications for cultivators and dispensaries until June 2017.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

