US Energy Secretary to Attend Tennessee Land Transfer

VOL. 131 | NO. 254 | Thursday, December 22, 2016

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) – U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will be on hand for a land transfer deal in Tennessee.

The U.S. Department of Energy says Moniz will attend the Dec. 30 ceremony in Oak Ridge.

The Department of Energy is transferring its American Museum of Science and Energy and its 17 acre site to the city of Oak Ridge.

A news release says the city is providing the federal agency alternative space for public education and outreach.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch are also slated to attend.

The deal was approved by the Oak Ridge City Council on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.