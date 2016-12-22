Oxford Mayor Says He Won't Be Running for Re-Election

VOL. 131 | NO. 254 | Thursday, December 22, 2016

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Oxford Mayor Pat Patterson says he will not be running for re-election in 2017.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2h9DEMn) that Patterson's official announcement comes after 16 years of serving in the city government of Oxford.

Patterson spent eight years serving on the City Board of Oxford before running for mayor, a position he will have had for eight years by the time he steps down in 2017.

At Tuesday night's Oxford City Board meeting, Patterson said that while he has enjoyed and appreciated his time with the city, he feels like it's time for someone else to take the helm.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.