Office Holiday Parties: Naughty or Nice?

VOL. 131 | NO. 254 | Thursday, December 22, 2016

If there is any human resources professional who still needs a good argument to present to management in favor of NOT having a holiday party with copious amounts of alcohol, I encourage you to show your decision makers the new film, “Office Christmas Party,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.

In what is the worst-case scenario for any HR professional, this movie is full of lots and lots of alcohol (there were Culligan-style water jugs marked with “gin,” “vodka” and “tequila”); sex and nudity; fighting; illegal drug usage; terrible injuries; and countless other bad decisions that stemmed from having an open bar.

Despite the extreme-type behavior exhibited in the film (I wish there was a “Bonus Cash” machine at our holiday party where I could grab at the floating dollars from the floor!), there are a couple lessons to be learned from this movie.

You can still have alcohol present at your voluntary holiday function. There is no need to have a boring, champagne-free mimosa brunch like the one being held at a law firm at the beginning of the film (trust me, the irony was not lost on me). Nor is there any reason to have an Animal House-esque holiday party like the one in the movie, complete with an eggnog ice luge (Google it).

Rather, have a function where alcohol can be served but your employees are limited to a certain number of drinks. The partner in the law firm in the movie had a good point, in that he justified having a brunch based on the assumption that no one really drinks before noon. (He must have never attended a New Orleans holiday party in the French Quarter!).

By having a brunch or a luncheon, you can justify putting a limit on the number of drinks your employees can drink, as well as the amount of time they have to consume them. Who, other than a Kappa Kappa Whatta fraternity man, could drink more than two alcoholic beverages during an hourlong luncheon?

Additionally, make sure that this is a voluntary function, or else you may run into problems with the Department of Labor, as nonexempt employees are required to be paid for any required functions.

Limiting the alcohol consumption at your holiday function limits your liability. This is the obvious takeaway from the movie. As my parents always warned me when I was in high school and college, “Only bad things can happen when lots of alcohol is involved.”

The best-case scenario for you in having copious amounts of alcohol at your company party is an obvious decrease in your employees’ inhibition, which could then lead to inappropriate behavior that could spiral into various harassment complaints. Think of the employee dressed as Santa who had his co-workers sitting on his lap in the movie. (This scene made me cringe.) The worst-case scenario is there being a serious injury or death caused by an employee’s intoxication.

I hope you are left with the conclusion that you can still host a holiday function for your employees that can be fun, so long as the necessary safeguards are in place to prevent you from starting off 2017 with a lawsuit. As always, if you have any questions, or if an emergency arises, please consult your employment attorney.

Courtney Leyes is an attorney with the Memphis office of Fisher Phillips.