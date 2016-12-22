Memphis-Area Planned Parenthood Nears $12 Million Fundraising Goal

VOL. 131 | NO. 254 | Thursday, December 22, 2016

Bracing for an uncertain future as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, Planned Parenthood of the Greater Memphis Region is taking steps to stay operational in the event of losing its federal funding.

Members of the local Women’s Leadership Circle, a group of more than 100 women who donate at least $1,000 annually to Planned Parenthood, were on hand to show support at a fundraising event on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Central BBQ on Summer Avenue.

“I joined because I believe deeply in a woman’s right to control her body and the medical decisions that affect her,” said Carol Coletta, a new member of the WLC. “Planned Parenthood has always unequivocally stood for that.”

PPGMR launched a major fundraising campaign this year at its 75th anniversary celebration in September, and the NOW campaign has already raised $10.5 million of its $12 million goal. It anticipates an additional $500,000 in pledges and gifts by the end of the year.

About $6 million will go to endowment for the long-term future of the PPGMR, and the remaining $6 million will be used for strategic growth, including opening a new location in Memphis.

“It really is proof that people in the Mid-South are really committed to the success of Planned Parenthood and ensuring that we’re here for generations to come,” said PPGMR president and CEO Ashley Coffield.

A possible defunding of Planned Parenthood would mean its removal from all federal programs, including Medicaid (reimbursement for health care services), Title X family planning services, cost reductions for pharmaceuticals and contraceptives, and CDC funding for condom distributions in Memphis.

“Last year, Congress passed a law defunding Planned Parenthood, and it was vetoed by President Obama,” said Coffield, who pointed out that it was the first time a defunding bill had made it all the way to the President’s desk. “That was a sobering moment.”

Defunding would mean an estimated $3 billion loss for Planned Parenthood over the course of a four-year Trump administration.

“Those are primarily Medicaid reimbursements for low-income women to get well-woman care, STI testing and treatment, and contraception,” Coffield said. “Here are PPGMR we’re anticipating defunding will cost us about a half a million dollars per year, and that’s primarily in Medicaid reimbursements for low-income women in our region from Mississippi and West Tennessee.”

The 110th Tennessee General Assembly convenes on Jan. 10, and an action meeting will take place in Memphis on that day to offer information upcoming legislative action.

During the past several years the group has advocated against bills in Tennessee that create barriers between women and their doctors for receiving safe and legal abortions.

In the past five years, there have been 330 abortions restrictions passed nationwide, and a 48-hour waiting period was instituted in 2015 for women seeking abortions.

“(The restrictions) are the result of a deep distrust of women and their ability to make their own health care decisions,” Coffield said. “They result in harming women who already face too many barriers to health care to begin with – people of color, people who live in rural areas, and people with low incomes.”

Since the summer, PPGMR also has increased its HIV services, and the organization is working with some its community partners like Out Memphis to strengthen its services for the LGBT community with hopes to continue to expand that further.

“We’re also working to expand abortion access for women, potentially giving them more options for pain management during the procedure,” said Sarah Wallet, new PPGMR medical director. “I just want us to continue to remember those women who wait such a long time to get in for care and don’t have other places to go. When we’re supporting Planned Parenthood, those are the real people we’re helping.”

Research indicates that nearly half of Trump’s supporters do not support defunding for Planned Parenthood, and since the election last month PPGMR has experienced a spike in pledges and donations.

“We’re preparing for the worst, but we still hope for best,” Coffield said. “We’re not giving up this fight.”