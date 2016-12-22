FedEx Earnings Rise But Miss Expectations

VOL. 131 | NO. 254 | Thursday, December 22, 2016

Memphis-based FedEx Corp. shares tumbled in trading early Wednesday, Dec. 21, as the delivery giant’s second quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations.

The company on Tuesday, Dec. 20, reported net income of $700 million, or $2.59 per share, for the quarter ending Nov. 30. That’s a 1.3 percent increase from $691 million, or $2.44 per share, for the same period last year.

“We are closing out what has been another busy peak season for FedEx largely driven by the continued rapid growth of ecommerce,” said Michael Glenn, FedEx executive vice president of market development and corporate communications.

“As ecommerce grows so does the challenge of peak, with multiple days of volume levels approaching or surpassing double our average daily volume,” Glenn said.

Additionally, revenue rose 20 percent to $14.93 billion from $12.5 billion a year ago.

However, when adjusted for costs related to FedEx’s recent acquisition of TNT Express, earnings were $2.80 per share. Analysts were predicting earnings per share of $2.91.

“FedEx Ground results will be affected this peak followed with improving margins later this fiscal year versus the current quarter,” FedEx chairman, president and CEO Frederick Smith said. “This is due to the recent opening of four major hubs and 19 automated stations year over year.”

FedEx completed 185 projects totaling more than 10 million square feet of additional space in the network, said Alan Graf, FedEx executive vice president and CFO.

FedEx also hired additional employees to help meet the demand for its shipping services, which also affected the second quarter profits.

“Christmas falling on a Sunday has created anomalies in shipping patterns and this week will see disproportionally higher demand versus other holiday seasonal patterns in the past,” Smith said.

FedEx expects 2016 to be another record-breaking year.

The surge in demand is driven by a relatively small number of customers, with less than 50 large retail and “eTail” customers responsible for the bulk of peak demand.

“Ecommerce continues to drive revenue growth, which provides great opportunities as well as significant challenges,” Graf said.

Smith also took time to address his comments made about President-elect Donald Trump earlier this month.

“Obviously we are very concerned about the trade issue, which is one of the reasons I gave a speech on Dec. 9 at the Competitiveness Institute,” Smith said.

Smith said the speech was not intended to be political because it was booked well before the election results were known. The main impetus of the speech was intended to point out that one out of five Americans have jobs that are related to trade, highlighting the industry’s importance to the greater economy.

“The prospect of significantly reducing trade is, in our opinion, significantly dangerous and the proper approach is lean into trade and try to remove barriers, which by the way, the TransPacific partnership did to our exports,” Smith said.

The earnings call was also the last for Glenn, who will retire effective Dec. 31. Glenn, who as ran the company’s marketing, sales, customer service and communications divisions for more than two decades.

Graf, his longtime coworker, took a moment to reflect on the dozens of earnings calls he and Glenn had participated in over the decades.

“You’ve been a fantastic business partner, I look forward to many future years of friendship,” he said.

FedEx’s board of directors approved the elections of Donald F. Colleran as executive vice president, chief sales officer, and Rajesh Subramaniam as executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer.