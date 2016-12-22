VOL. 131 | NO. 254 | Thursday, December 22, 2016

Beale Street Tourism Development Authority will meet Thursday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m. in the second-floor conference room of the Memphis Grizzlies office in FedExForum, 191 Beale St. Visit shelbycountytn.gov for an agenda.

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park Downtown will host live music by Marcella Simien of Marcella & Her Lovers Friday, Dec. 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition, Santa’s elves will make visits each day through Saturday, Dec. 24. The ice rink is open daily except Mondays through January. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours and events.

Snowy Nights in My Big Backyard will be held through Friday, Dec. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Bring the family to play in the “snow,” sip hot cocoa or spiced tea, create a winter craft, and enjoy music, lights and more throughout My Big Backyard. Tickets are $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Orpheum Theatre will host Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Friday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m. at The Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from his Fresh Aire series. Tickets start at $39. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Week kicks off with a team welcome party Monday, Dec. 26, at 5 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, 1 Bass Pro Drive. Join the teams as they enjoy dinner and entertainment while exploring Memphis’ biggest destination experience. Tickets available only in select action packs. Visit libertybowl.org for ticket information and a schedule of bowl week events.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park will be open nightly through Tuesday, Dec. 27. Drive through the annual holiday light display, then stop by Mistletoe Village to meet Santa, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, shop local artisans, make s’mores around the campfire, and more. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org/starrynights for hours, details and tickets.

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park Downtown will host a “Frozen” sing-along Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ice rink is open daily except Mondays through January. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours and events.