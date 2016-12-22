Developer Buys Former Merle Norman Warehouse

VOL. 131 | NO. 254 | Thursday, December 22, 2016

3670 S. Perkins Road

Memphis, TN 38118

Sale Amount: $1.3 million

Sale Date: December 2016

Buyer: Farnsworth Investment Co.

Seller: Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc.

Details: Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc. has sold its former Memphis distribution center to local real estate developer Thomas Farnsworth Jr. for $1.3 million.

Built in 1974, the warehouse at 3670 S. Perkins Road spans 73,768 square feet and sits on 8.2 acres near the Parkway Village neighborhood in Memphis, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property. The site most recently was appraised at $1.4 million.

“I’ve been in the industrial real estate business all of my career, and I have never seen a second-generation building show that well. It has been immaculately maintained,” said Thomas Farnsworth III, president of Farnsworth Investment Co.

Farnsworth said his company currently is searching for a tenant to lease the property. Hank Martin with NAI Saig Co. was hired by Farnsworth to market the building, which Merle Norman vacated in January.

Land next to the building, which was designed for light manufacturing, assembly and distribution, is also available in case future tenants need additional space, Farnsworth said.

“For someone looking for a well-maintained second-generation building, this building would be as good as anything they will see in town,” he added.

The Memphis center had been one of two that supplied products to franchised Merle Norman locations. All of the distribution operations have shifted to its other center in Los Angeles, where the company is headquartered.

5983 Macon Cove

Memphis, TN 38134

Permit Amount: $1.3 million

Application Date: December 2016

Owner: Tennessee Board of Regents

Tenant: Southwest Tennessee Community College

Architect: braganza design/GROUP

Details: Southwest Tennessee Community College has applied for a $1.3 million building permit to make repairs on its Macon Cove campus.

The application filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement calls for reroofing the Fulton Building and making repairs at the Bert Bornblum Library.

The permit lists the Tennessee Board of Regents as the property owner and braganza design/GROUP as the architect.

Located at 5983 Macon Cove, the campus sits on 100 acres of land near the Sycamore View exit of Interstate 40, according to the Shelby County Assessor, who appraised the property at $8.7 million this year.

2751 New Brunswick Road

Memphis, TN 38133

Sale Amount: $11.5 million

Sale Date: December 2016

Buyers: RLM II Investors LLC and Royal Living Inc.

Seller: Wolfchase Hotel Associates LLC

Loan Amount: $10.5 million

Borrower: Bhupender Patel and Hasmukh Patel

Lender: First South Bank.

Details: The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Memphis-Wolfchase Galleria has sold for $11.5 million.

RLM II Investors LLC and Texas-based Royal Living Inc. bought the hotel from Wolfchase Hotel Associates LLC. According to a Dec. 15 warranty deed, RLM II Investors purchased a 33 percent interest in the property, with Royal Living Inc. buying the remaining 67 percent interest.

In conjunction with the purchase, the buyers filed a $10.5 million mortgage through First South Bank.

Bhupender Patel signed the loan documents as manager of RLM II Investors LLC. Patel is the managing principal of Fusion Hospitality, a Tupelo, Mississippi-based hotel management company. No one from Fusion was available to comment by press time.

Hasmukh Patel also signed the mortgage as president of Royal Living Inc., which shares an address with Lewisville, Texas-based hotel development, construction and management firm NewcrestImage.

The hotel at 2751 New Brunswick Road sits on 3 acres of land, and the 101,117-square-foot building was built in 2009, according to the Shelby County Assessor. The property most recently was appraised at $6.4 million.

1745 Sycamore View Road

Bartlett, TN 38134

2970 Poplar Ave

Memphis, TN 38111

Sale Amount: $2.6 million (combined)

Sale Date: December 2016

Buyer: FD Retail Properties LLC

Seller: Marketplace Development LLC

Details: Marketplace Development LLC has sold two Memphis properties housing Family Dollar stores to FD Retail Properties LLC for a combined $2.6 million.

The locations were sold in separate warranty deeds dated Dec. 14.

The property at 1745 Sycamore View Road sold for 1.2 million, while the 2970 Poplar Ave. location sold for $1.4 million.

The Sycamore View store was built in 2010 and has 8,000 square feet of space, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property, who appraised it for $736,900 in 2016.

The Poplar Avenue location, meanwhile, was built in 2012 and has 8,320 square feet of space. It was appraised at $1 million this year.